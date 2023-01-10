×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Is Rosalia Releasing a Song in English?

The Spanish singer-songwriter's most recent TikTok video hints she may be experimenting with a new language.

Rosalía
Rosalía Daniel Sannwald
Español

Rosalía has teased fans with what seems to be her first music drop of 2023. 

In a new TikTok post uploaded on Monday (Jan. 9), the Spanish singer-songwriter shared a 25-second video where she’s wearing a long coat, fuzzy ear muffs, and spinning around a lighted and glittery room. In the background, a snippet of what could possibly be her new song titled “LLYLM” (Lie Like You Love Me). 

The upcoming track highlights the 30-year-old artist singing a verse completely in English backed by a catchy pop tune laced with Flamenco Palmas (handclapping). 

Related

Cazzu Christian Nodal

Which Dream Latin Collab Would You Like to See in 2023?

Explore

Explore

rosalia

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“I don’t need honesty/Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy/Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me,” she chants in the track. 

The “Bizcochito” singer teased the new track three weeks after dropping her first collaborative effort with Cardi B on “Despechá RMX” and just days after ringing in the new year in Japan alongside her boyfriend, singer Rauw Alejandro and the latest music lovebirds Christian Nodal and Cazzu. 

In 2022, Rosalía won four Latin Grammys awards including the coveted album of the year for Motomami. The edgy and experimental 16-track set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart on the April 2, 2022-dated ranking. Her supporting world tour grossed $28.1 million through the end of October, according to Billboard Boxscore. 

Check out the preview of “LLYLM” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad