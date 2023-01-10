Is Rosalia Releasing a Song in English?

Rosalía has teased fans with what seems to be her first music drop of 2023.

In a new TikTok post uploaded on Monday (Jan. 9), the Spanish singer-songwriter shared a 25-second video where she’s wearing a long coat, fuzzy ear muffs, and spinning around a lighted and glittery room. In the background, a snippet of what could possibly be her new song titled “LLYLM” (Lie Like You Love Me).

The upcoming track highlights the 30-year-old artist singing a verse completely in English backed by a catchy pop tune laced with Flamenco Palmas (handclapping).

“I don’t need honesty/Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy/Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me,” she chants in the track.

The “Bizcochito” singer teased the new track three weeks after dropping her first collaborative effort with Cardi B on “Despechá RMX” and just days after ringing in the new year in Japan alongside her boyfriend, singer Rauw Alejandro and the latest music lovebirds Christian Nodal and Cazzu.

In 2022, Rosalía won four Latin Grammys awards including the coveted album of the year for Motomami. The edgy and experimental 16-track set debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart on the April 2, 2022-dated ranking. Her supporting world tour grossed $28.1 million through the end of October, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Check out the preview of “LLYLM” below.