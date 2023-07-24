Rosalía Ends Motomami Global Tour With Emotional Speech at Lollapalooza Paris

“Today Motomami ends,” Rosalía tweeted just hours before the last show of her ambitious Motomami World Tour. The Spanish singer-songwriter wrapped the nearly 70-date global trek with a last performance at Lollapalooza Paris on Saturday (July 22), where she gave an emotional speech reflecting on not only the tour, but also her Grammy-winning Motomami album.

“The blessings that Motomami has given me are endless and Motomami ends in Paris,” she told a euphoric crowd. “Many of you discovered me thanks to this project, thanks to this album. I’m so thankful to all of you. I don’t know what the next chapter will look like, there are some ideas but I don’t know. Only God knows. To all my fans around the world, I want you to know that I love you and you’re the best thing that could ever happen to me.”

Rosalía’s first-ever global tour included 66 performances in 21 countries across three continents. According to a press statement, the “Saoko” singer performed to nearly two million people around the world.

“The way I approach that stage, how sacred that stage is for me, never changes, no matter where I am, big or small,” Rosalía previously told Billboard about touring in different markets. “[Audience-wise], there are cultures who demonstrate their appreciation in different ways; some are louder, some are more internal, but that doesn’t mean it’s worse or better. It’s simply different, and I try to always be generous onstage.”

Rosalía’s Motomami festival run across Latin America, United States and Europe kicked off in March at Lollapalooza Argentina. It was preceded by her Motomami arena and theater dates, which grossed $33.7 million and sold 443,000 tickets worldwide, landing her at No. 65 on Billboard’s 2022 year-end Top Ticket Sales chart and No. 7 on the year-end Top Latin Tours list, according to Billboard Boxscore.

See her speech below: