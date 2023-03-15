FC Barcelona Jerseys Will Sport Rosalía’s ‘Motomami’ Logo for El Clásico Match

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of Rosalía‘s Motomami, the Grammy-winning album’s logo will be on FC Barcelona’s jerseys for their El Clásico match against Real Madrid.

The Spanish superstar becomes the first artist to be featured on both the men’s and women’s teams home kits as part of Barcelona’s partnership with Spotify. The limited-edition shirt with the Motomami logo will also be available for fans to purchase.

Rosalía follows Drake who, in October, had his OVO brand owl logo placed on the front of the FC Barcelona men’s jerseys for the match after becoming the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on Spotify.

“We’re honored to give up our space on the FC Barcelona shirt to celebrate Rosalía – the most streamed Spanish artist on Spotify in 2022,” Marc Hazan, vp partnerships, Spotify said in a statement. “It’s a chance to continue the celebration of our unique partnership with FC Barcelona and continue to bring the worlds of football and music together.”

In 2022, Rosalía was the most-streamed Spanish artist in the world on Spotify, with streams of her tracks growing by more than 110% year over year, and she was also the most-streamed female artist in Barcelona, according to the company.

Juli Guiu, vp marketing, FC Barcelona, added: “Seeing such a renowned artist as Rosalía on the beloved Barça jersey is a wonderful surprise for our fans around the world. Music and football form a special partnership with a long future ahead of them and we are happy to add another chapter to the story alongside the world’s most popular music streaming platform, Spotify.”

Barcelona’s El Clásico match will take place March 19. The women’s team will then also wear the Motomami jerseys at theirs on March 25.

Both team’s players will also be curating the El Clásico Matchday playlists featuring the top songs to motivate the players in the build up to the matches, which will, of course, include their favorite Rosalía songs.

Rosalía’s Motomami peaked at No. 3 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart. It won the Latin Grammy for album of the year. Most recently, Rosalía confirmed a joint three-song project with Rauw Alejandro titled RR, set to drop March 24.