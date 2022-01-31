Rosalia Bares All on ‘Motomami’ Album Cover & Announces New Single: See Photo

Rosalia has officially unveiled the cover art for her forthcoming studio album, Motomami.

On Monday (Jan. 31), about two months after revealing the album’s title, the Spanish songstress shared an image in which she appears nude, covering her private parts with her hands. She’s rocking high pigtails and a motorcycle helmet. Her name is written in blue pen with the title “Motomami” in red graffiti.

Rosalia also revealed new music is dropping this week. “Omg here you have the cover of MOTOMAMI and guess what new song is coming this Fridayyyy,” she captioned the photo.

Motomami, set to drop this year, follow’s Rosalia’s 2018 Latin Grammy-winning El Mal Querer, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart (dated Nov. 16, 2018) and won five Latin Grammys, including album of the year and best contemporary pop vocal album.

“La Fama,” her second collaborative effort with The Weeknd, is the first official track from the upcoming set. The all-Spanish bachata entered the top 10 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart dated Jan. 29 and marked the first top 10 for each artist on the list. Rosalía previously clocked her fifth top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as the track hit No. 2 on the Nov. 27-dated survey.

“Rosalía is the type to be very judicious with what she releases,” Rosalía’s manager, Rebeca León, said during a panel at Billboard‘s Latin Music Week. “She’s a writer-producer, so she pays attention to every single detail. She’s not the type to write a song in a day.”

See her announcement below: