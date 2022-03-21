Cardi B Is ‘Loving’ Rosalia’s ‘Motomami’: ‘Even If You Don’t Speak Spanish, You Will Get Into It’

Cardi B and Starco Brands launch Whipshots at The Goodtime Hotel on Dec. 4, 2021 in Miami Beach.

Rosalia recently released MOTOMAMI, her first studio album in four years, home to 16 tracks that fuse her flamenco sound with dembow, jazz and bachata, to name a few genres.

The album, which is the perfect balance between modern and traditional, was picked by fans as Billboard’s best music release of the week with nearly 28 percent of the votes — beating out new music by Normani (“Fair”), Coi Leray with Nicki Minaj (“Blick Blick”), Charli XCX (Crash), Carrie Underwood (“Ghost Story”), and others.

While it’s highly praised by fans, it also received Cardi B’s stamp of approval on Twitter. “Loving the Rosalia album…..soooo fireeee,” the Dominican-American rapper expressed on social media just two days after its release. “Even if you don’t speak Spanish you will get into it.”

In MOTOMAMI, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Catalonia, Spain, explores lyrics of love, lust, fashion, the emptiness that comes with fame, and even chicken teriyaki. She navigates from traditional flamenco as heard in “Bulerías,” old-school perreo as heard in “Saoko,” bolero as heard in “Delirio de Grandeza,” bachata as heard in “La Fama,” and edgy reggaeton as heard in “Candy.”

Her only collaborations on the set are with Tokischa (“La Combi Versace”) and The Weeknd (“La Fama”). Both tracks mark her second collaborative effort with each artist.

MOTOMAMI follows Rosalia’s 2018 Latin Grammy-winning El Mal Querer, which peaked at No. 10 on the Top Latin Albums chart (dated Nov. 17. 2018).

See Cardi B’s tweet below: