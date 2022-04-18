Rosalia to Embark on 2022 ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates

Rosalía is hitting the road this year, unveiling the dates of her first-ever global tour on Monday (April 18). Named after her third studio album, Motomami, the Spanish powerhouse will visit fans in a tour across 15 countries, and has already confirmed 46 shows set to kick off July 6 at Recinto Ferial de Almeria in Almería, Spain.
The “Saoko” singer is set to make pit stops in Barcelona, Mexico City, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto, to name a few, before finalizing on Dec. 18 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.
During her Motomami world trek, presented by Live Nation, Rosalía will not only perform songs from her new album but also from her 2018 Latin Grammy-winning album, El Mal Querer, and other hits.
Motomami marks the artist’s first album in four years, and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart on the April 2 chart, debuting with the largest week of 2022 for a Latin pop album and the best opening week among all album debuts so far.
Tickets for the Motomami Tour begin at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, April 22 via rosalia.com. See complete dates and venues information below.
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:
July 6 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria
July 9 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja
July 12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros
July 14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum
July 16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur
July 19 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
July 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center
July 23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
July 27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
July 29 – A Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo
Aug. 1 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret
Aug. 14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional
Aug. 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex
Aug. 19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex
Aug. 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tom Brasil
Aug. 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar
Aug. 28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
Aug. 31 – Bogota, Colombia @Movistar Arena
Sep. 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Sep. 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo
Sep. 15 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sep. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Sep. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall
Sep. 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
Sep. 26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Sep. 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 2 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 4 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 7 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 8 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Oct. 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Oct. 14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 22 – Miami, Fla. @ iii Points Festival
Nov. 25 – Porto, Portugal @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Nov. 27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno
Dec. 1 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
Dec. 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Dec. 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Dec. 12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Dec. 15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
Dec. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena