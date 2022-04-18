Rosalia to Embark on 2022 ‘Motomami’ World Tour: See The Dates

Rosalía is hitting the road this year, unveiling the dates of her first-ever global tour on Monday (April 18). Named after her third studio album, Motomami, the Spanish powerhouse will visit fans in a tour across 15 countries, and has already confirmed 46 shows set to kick off July 6 at Recinto Ferial de Almeria in Almería, Spain.

The “Saoko” singer is set to make pit stops in Barcelona, Mexico City, São Paulo, Buenos Aires, London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto, to name a few, before finalizing on Dec. 18 at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

During her Motomami world trek, presented by Live Nation, Rosalía will not only perform songs from her new album but also from her 2018 Latin Grammy-winning album, El Mal Querer, and other hits.

Motomami marks the artist’s first album in four years, and hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart on the April 2 chart, debuting with the largest week of 2022 for a Latin pop album and the best opening week among all album debuts so far.

Tickets for the Motomami Tour begin at 10 a.m. (local time) on Friday, April 22 via rosalia.com. See complete dates and venues information below.

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

July 6 – Almería, Spain @ Recinto Ferial de Almeria

July 9 – Sevilla, Spain @ Estadio La Cartuja

July 12 – Granada, Spain @ Plaza de Toros

July 14 – Malaga, Spain @ Marenostrum

July 16 – Valencia, Spain @ Auditorio Marina Sur

July 19 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

July 20 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

July 23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 24 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

July 27 – Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

July 29 – A Coruña, Spain @ The Coliseo

Aug. 1 – Palma, Spain @ Son Fusteret

Aug. 14 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Auditorio Nacional

Aug. 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telemex

Aug. 19 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio CitiBanamex

Aug. 22 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tom Brasil

Aug. 25 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Arena Movistar

Aug. 28 – Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

Aug. 31 – Bogota, Colombia @Movistar Arena

Sep. 3 – La Romana, Dominican Republic @ Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Sep. 9 – San Juan, Puerto Rico @ The Coliseo

Sep. 15 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Sep. 19 – New York, N.Y. @ Radio City Music Hall

Sep. 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Sep. 26 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Sep. 28 – Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 2 – San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 4 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 7 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 8 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Oct. 12 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Oct. 14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 22 – Miami, Fla. @ iii Points Festival

Nov. 25 – Porto, Portugal @ Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Nov. 27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Campo Pequeno

Dec. 1 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

Dec. 7 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Dec. 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Dec. 12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Dec. 15 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2

Dec. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena