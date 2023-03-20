Rosalía Gave Her Dancers the Sweetest Pep Talk Ahead of Her Lollapalooza Argentina Set

Just minutes before going stage for her Lollapalooza Argentina set on March 17, Rosalía gave her dancers the ultimate pep talk.

The Spanish star’s microphone inadvertently turned on just minutes before going on stage and her sweet words were heard by attendees. “This is the first show we’re doing and I hope you guys feel very proud of this [and] that you enjoy the show,” she said in English before going on stage to sing her hits “Saoko,” “Bizcochito” and “La Fama.”

“You know that I cannot do this without you. And I feel very happy, very blessed that you’re here. And I really, really, really hope that you enjoy this set tonight on stage. I learn a lot from all each one of you during this process. I want you to know that I admire you and I love you. I’m grateful for your presence. We’re gonna kill this s–t! Okay? Let’s go!”

Lollapalooza Argentina took place Friday-Sunday at the Hipódromo de San Isidro, with Drake and Rosalía headlining the first night; the “Despechá” singer also performed at Lollapalooza Chile over the weekend.

Most recently, Rosalía’s Motomami logo became the first to be featured on both FC Barcelona’s men’s and women’s teams home kits as part of the team’s partnership with Spotify. The limited-edition shirt will also be available for fans to purchase.

On Friday (March 24), Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro will drop a three-song project titled RR. The EP is comprised of three tracks: “Beso,” “Vampiros” and “Promesa.” It marks the first time that the couple has recorded songs together.