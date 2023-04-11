Rosalia Is Offering a Free Concert at Mexico City’s Famed Zocalo

As a part of her Motomami World Tour, Rosalía is returning to Mexico, where she will be offering a free concert at the capital’s Zócalo, the most important public square in the country, on April 28, according to Claudia Sheinbaum, head of the capital city’s government.

Sheinbaum made the announcement on Monday (April 10) on her TikTok account in a post in which, together with Mexico City’s Culture Secretary Claudia Curiel, she pretended to answer a call with the ring tone of “Motomami” and “Bizcochito.”

This will be Rosalía’s second concert in Mexico City in a month. The Spanish superstar performed on April 2 as one of the headlining acts at Festival Ceremonia in Parque Bicentenario, where she shared the stage with Travis Scott, M.I.A., Jamie XX, Tokischa, and Julieta Venegas, among others.

The Zócalo is a landmark full of symbolism where politics, social movements, culture and religion come together. It’s the third largest public square in the world, behind Tiananmen Square in Beijing and Red Square in Moscow. Musicians such as Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Justin Bieber, Pixies, Manu Chao, Shakira, Café Tacvba and the late icon of regional Mexican music Vicente Fernández have performed at the coveted location.

The attendance record for free concerts held in the area, known as “Primer Cuadro” (or First Frame) of the Mexican capital is held by Grupo Firme, which last September brought together 280,000 people, according to Mexico City’s government figures.

Rosalía’s free concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Central Mexico Time) on Friday, April 28, authorities reported. Prior to her return to the Mexican capital, she will be performing at the two-weekend Coachella Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 15 and 22, as one of the top artists.