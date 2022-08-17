Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande.

Explore Explore Rosalía See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay, with the track jumping 18-6.

Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.

Yeah-yeah

Yeah-yeah

Mmm

Baby, don’t call me

That I’m busy forgetting your betrayal

I’ve decided I’ll be going out tonight

With all my “motomami’s,” with all my girls

And I’m heartbroken, crazy

I’m flaunting a new flow, baby, hacked

She moves it side to side, and to the other side

Today I’m walking out of the club crowned

And I’m heartbroken, crazy

May God save me from getting back to you

She moves it side to side, and to the other side

Today I’m walking out of the club crowned

I’m wearing a skirt, ring, and chain

Piña colada, I’m not shy

I’m with Fefa, she’s the boss

She dances, she teaches me

She doesn’t work today

Fuck fame, fuck the work

The night is long, the night is good

A violent mambo and it’s the end of the problem

Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you

A, B, C, one, two, three

Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you

That this “motomami” is not yours anymore

Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you

A, B, C, one, two, three

Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you

That this “motomami”…

And I’m heartbroken, crazy

I’m flaunting a new flow, baby, hacked

She moves it from side to side, and to the other side

Today I’m walking out of the club crowned

And I’m heartbroken, crazy

May God save me from getting back to you

She moves it from side to side, and to the other side

Today I’m walking out of the club crowned

Mmm, I’m going at 180 because I’m a racetrack girl, what?

It distracts you and I pass you on the right, uh

Mmm, I’m going at 180 because I’m a racetrack girl, what?

It distracts you and I pass you on the right, mmm, mmm, mmm

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Ey

Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah

Chris Jedi

Gaby, Gaby, Gaby

De Barcelona pa’ Santo Domingo

La ROSALÍA, mmm, jaja, je

Jeje

Ey

Uh, uh, uh, uh

Omega

Ey, ey, ey

Uh, uh, uh, uh