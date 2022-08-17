Rosalia Is Heartbroken but Living Life in ‘Despecha’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

Last month, Rosalía dropped her first-ever mambo coined “Despechá,” produced by Chris Jedi and Gaby Music. The electro-merengue and mambo fusion, about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak, was inspired by the music of Dominican artists Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande.
“There are many ways to be Despechá. In this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. With this new single, which Rosalía first teased on tour, the Spanish singer earned her second top 10 on Tropical Airplay, with the track jumping 18-6.
Below, read the full lyrics translated into English.
Yeah-yeah
Yeah-yeah
Mmm
Baby, don’t call me
That I’m busy forgetting your betrayal
I’ve decided I’ll be going out tonight
With all my “motomami’s,” with all my girls
And I’m heartbroken, crazy
I’m flaunting a new flow, baby, hacked
She moves it side to side, and to the other side
Today I’m walking out of the club crowned
And I’m heartbroken, crazy
May God save me from getting back to you
She moves it side to side, and to the other side
Today I’m walking out of the club crowned
I’m wearing a skirt, ring, and chain
Piña colada, I’m not shy
I’m with Fefa, she’s the boss
She dances, she teaches me
She doesn’t work today
Fuck fame, fuck the work
The night is long, the night is good
A violent mambo and it’s the end of the problem
Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you
A, B, C, one, two, three
Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you
That this “motomami” is not yours anymore
Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you
A, B, C, one, two, three
Look how easy it is, I’ll tell you
That this “motomami”…
And I’m heartbroken, crazy
I’m flaunting a new flow, baby, hacked
She moves it from side to side, and to the other side
Today I’m walking out of the club crowned
And I’m heartbroken, crazy
May God save me from getting back to you
She moves it from side to side, and to the other side
Today I’m walking out of the club crowned
Mmm, I’m going at 180 because I’m a racetrack girl, what?
It distracts you and I pass you on the right, uh
Mmm, I’m going at 180 because I’m a racetrack girl, what?
It distracts you and I pass you on the right, mmm, mmm, mmm
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Ey
Yeah-yeah-yeah-yeah
Chris Jedi
Gaby, Gaby, Gaby
De Barcelona pa’ Santo Domingo
La ROSALÍA, mmm, jaja, je
Jeje
Ey
Uh, uh, uh, uh
Omega
Ey, ey, ey
Uh, uh, uh, uh