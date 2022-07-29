First Stream Latin: New Music From Rosalía, Reik & Andres Cepeda, Esteman & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Rosalía, “Despechá” (Columbia Records)

Inspired by Dominican artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, Omega and Fefita La Grande, Rosalía has unleashed her first-ever mambo called “Despechá.” The Chris Jedi and Gaby Music-produced track was first teased in the midst of her tour and quickly gained social media virality. “Despechá” is a danceable electro-merengue and mambo fusion about a girl who’s hitting the club with her friends to get over a heartbreak. “There are many ways to be Despechá, in this theme it is from the freeness or the craziness, moving without reservations or regrets,” she expressed in a statement. — JESSICA ROIZ

Andrés Cepeda & Reik, “Tu Despertador” (Sony Music Colombia)

Two masters of romance, one Colombian (Cepeda), one Mexican (pop trio Reik), meet in the common ground of a heartbreak pop ballad, performed with the pathos and emotion that good lyrics permit (“If you leave because someone may steal your heart, keep mine, and let it beat for both”). Reik and Cepeda met on the set of The Voice Colombia, and a collab has been pending since. Here, they go to what they both do best: fine lyricism and melodic flair, accompanied by a guitar-based accompaniment that unapologetically embraces pop sans urban gimmicks. It’s back to basics even in the pared-down video. But it works because the music allows it to. — LEILA COBO

LIT Killah, “La Tormenta” (Warner Music Latina)

Argentine rapper LIT Killah trades his hard-hitting rap verses for more melodic lyrics in his new emo-leaning pop track “La Tormenta.” The 22-year-old artist, who in the past has dabbled in pop and alt-rock-leaning tracks, further proves to be a chameleonic singer/songwriter who can traverse from genre to genre. Produced by Big One, “La Tormenta,” where he shows off his wide-ranging vocals, is a heartbreak track on which LIT Killah sings about post-breakup nostalgia. — GRISELDA FLORES

Séssi “Party” (Universal Music Latino)

The Cuban-Puerto Rican singer returns with her new single “Party,” a summer-ready track about leaving your essence in every new adventure after a heartbreak. Penned and produced by Oplus & The Best Soundz and Gavriel “Vein” Rafael, this new single is powered by slow-tempo thumping beats, soft melodies and accompanied by Sessi’s high vocals. –– INGRID FAJARDO

Esteman, “Un Día en París” (Universal Music Group Mexico)

A true love story, “Un Dia en Paris,” created alongside Adan Jodorowsky and Technicolor Fabrics, perfectly embodies Esteman’s real-life sentimental status. He’s in love and ready to tie the knot. In the feel-good, groovy bop, inspired by his engagement to boyfriend Jorge in Paris, the Colombian singer/songwriter opens up about finally finding the one. “I’ll never doubt that, with you, I’ll be my best version each day,” he chants in the lyrics. “Paris was not only my home for a year when I was young, it was also the city where my parents got engaged,” he said in a statement. “A beautiful and perfect place to continue nurturing the commitment to Jorge and ask him to marry me.” “Un Dia en Paris” is the first single from Esteman’s upcoming album. — J.R.

Pol Granch, “solo x ti” (Sony Music España)

Pol Granch’s “solo x ti” is on its way to becoming this summer’s heartbreak anthem. The French-Spanish singer/songwriter places all bets on the ’90s pop sound for this new song that previews his upcoming album. As relatable as ever, Pol Granch appears in the music video driving down the streets of Miami feeling lost and confused after a heartbreak. “What remains from you is a photograph, lost in Miami, my nights are your days, running around the streets with 10% battery pretending you love me but knowing you’d leave. In my stories, beers with friends, but nothing matters if I’m no longer with you.” — G.F.

Lasso “Algodón” (Universal Music México)

After “Ojos Marrones,” his viral hit that became a phenomenon on TikTok, Venezuelan singer-songwriter Lasso presents his most recent single “Algodón.” A fusion of genres gives life to this anthem and takes us on a journey between electronic pop and soft, more subtle beats. His powerful, raspy vocals evolve in the story about a love that is no longer around and how much he misses it. “Lying on your skin, soft as cotton, good, good, good, I felt good when you loved me,” he sings in the chorus. — I.F.

Brytiago, Polimá Westcoast, “S.O.S.” (Business Music/ONErpm)

Marking Brytiago’s first collaborative effort with rising Chilean artist Polimá Westcoast, “S.O.S.” is a saucy, flirtatious reggaeton that best captures Brytiago’s renovated sound with Polimá’s sweet, raspy vocals. With its catchy, repetitive “if you’re hot, dial S.O.S.,” we can smell a new TikTok hit from a mile away. The track, born organically after the two artists met at the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano, is helmed by producers Magic on the Beat and Dime Ecua. The music video, filmed in Dorado, Puerto Rico, by Abez, is just as colorful and playful, portraying two handymen trying to date the same girl. — J.R.

Yuridia & Banda MS, “¿Y Qué Tal Si Funciona?” (Sony Music México)

Yuridia teams up with Banda MS for a heartfelt new collaboration in “¿Y Qué Tal Si Funciona?” — part of the singer’s journey toward her long-awaited regional Mexican album, which is scheduled to be released in October via Sony Music. The single fuses Yuridia’s powerful, melodic vocals with Banda MS’ romantic sounds, starting with the strings of an acoustic guitar that then merges with a full mariachi band. The song talks about taking risks in love and what would happen if it actually worked out. “And what if it works, what we always wanted, don’t think it’s late, I want to stay,” they sing. — I.F.