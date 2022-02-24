Rosalia Hits the Dance Studio in Choreography-Filled ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ Video: Watch

Rosalía is in the mood to work up a sweat. The singer released her new single, “Chicken Teriyaki,” on Thursday (Feb. 24), along with a dance-heavy video to accompany the track.

In the visual, a red-haired Rosalía is joined by a studio full of her closest friends, dressed in black crop top with asymmetrical cutouts, pink shorts and sky-high lucite heels. Before kicking off the choreography, she sneaks over to a large boom box, blasts the volume on the Latin trap song and singlehandedly commences the group’s dance session, which features sensual body rolls and splits.

Explore Explore Rosalía See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, the Grammy winner that she was “just really laughing while I was writing lyrics” and “having fun with it” while working on the track during a stay at New York City’s Mercer Hotel.

“Chicken Teriyaki” serves as the third single from Rosalía’s forthcoming album, Motomami, following The Weeknd assisted “La Fama,” and “Saoko.” She told Lowe that the latter was the final song recorded for the new body of work.

“‘SAOKO’ is the last song I made for the album. I think it’s when you really put the pieces together, you understand what you’re doing, you understand the palette, you understand the direction, you are clear about what you’re doing. And you’re freer too, because you have the rest of the pieces, so it gives you confidence,” she said, adding that she wanted a track that sounded both “red tone” and “jazz.”

Motomami is set to release on March 18 via Columbia Records. Watch the video for “Chicken Teriyaki” below.