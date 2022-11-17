Romeo Santos Drinks His Sorrows Away During 2022 Latin Grammys Performance

Romeo Santos was as vulnerable as ever during his 2022 Latin Grammys performance where he took the stage, with bottle in hand, to perform “Bebo.”

The bachata anthem is a sorrowful and emotional heartbreak track. Santos was playing into the song, by drinking his sorrows away onstage. “I know I’m a bit drunk but a drunk person always tells the truth,” he said in the middle of his performance. Of course, pretending to be drunk was part of his performance but the bachatero proved to be a great actor and stuck to the role to the very end when he fell onstage.

The track is part of art of the “King of Bachata’s” newest album Fórmula, Vol. 3, which was released in September and is home to 21 tracks. The new set flaunts the ever-experimental Santos taps into hip-hop, trap, tango, merengue and regional Mexican without losing touch of his bachata essence.

Bad Bunny leads this year’s list of nominees with 10 nods. Mexican songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera followed closely with nine nominations. Other top nominees include Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro with eight; and Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler and Tainy with seven.

The Latin Grammy Awards — which “promise to honor the legacy, celebrate the present and embrace the future of Latin music, with deliberate consciousness, paying-it-forward to the next generations of music creators,” according to a press statement — were held Thursday (Nov. 17) at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and aired live on Univision.