Here’s When Romeo Santos New Album, ‘Formula Vol. 3,’ Will Arrive

To officially get ready for a new season of Formula Vol. 3, the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, revealed the release date of his new album with a 14-second teaser on social media on Monday (Aug. 15).

The video featured a crown spinning at the guitar’s sound of what could be his next single as his voice says: “You don’t forget Romeo! Y yo, ni te recuerdo (And me, I don’t even remember you).” The caption of the Instagram post read, “9.1.2022 FV3,” the date for the album’s release.

Explore Explore Romeo Santos See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The album comes eight years since Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014. Following the LP’s release, it became the best-selling Latin album to move 100,000 copies in the first week, making it the best debut for a Latin album since teen pop group RBD’s “Celestial” in 2006. Since the last Formula album in 2014, Santos has released Golden (2017) and Utopia (2019).

Throughout his career, Santos — also the leader of bachata supergroup Aventura — has scored a total of 43 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, the fourth-most among tropical acts, trailing Marc Anthony’s 60, Gilberto Santa Rosa’s 48 entries, and Victor Manuelle, who’s had a total of 47.

Santos has had a total of seven No. 1s — including his highest charting title at No. 1, “Odio,” feat. Drake, which topped the list for 13 weeks — making him the third-most among tropical acts, right behind Gloria Estefan, who has 15, and Anthony’s eight entries.

Additionally, the Dominican-American artist has scored 20 total top 10s, tying Juan Luis Guerra for the third-most among Tropical acts, behind Anthony and Estefan.

Romeo Santos is confirmed for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Other confirmed artists to speak at the conference include Camilo, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Ovy on the Drums, Luis R. Conriquez, among many others. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

See the teaser for Formula Vol. 3 below.