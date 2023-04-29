Romeo Santos Joins Juan Luis Guerra Onstage & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Romeo Santos joins Juan Luis Guerra onstage

Over 12,000 fans who attended Juan Luis Guerra’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday (April 27) show were in for a special treat. The Dominican superstar was joined by Romeo Santos onstage to perform together “Frío, Frío.” The pair recorded the new version of the 90s track almost 10 years ago.

“Dear Romeo, thank you for gifting us this special moment singing ‘Frío-Frío.’ It brings joy to our hearts to be able to share this stage with you. And thank you to the wonderful fans in New York. It’s been a memorable night,” the “Burbujas de Amor” singer wrote on social media.

Juan Luis Guerra continues his tour and is set to perform next at the Choliseo in Puerto Rico.

“Ella Baila Sola” continues to make history

The romantic sierreño track by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma continues its winning streak. “Ella Baila Sola” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 dated April 29. It’s the first leader on the list for each act, as well as the first for the regional Mexican genre. Additionally, “Ella Baila Sola” has, so far, spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. On the Billboard Hot 100, the banger is No. 5 on the tally dated April 29 — the first Mexican music song to enter the top five on the chart.

Here, Eslabon and Peso break down the song.

Meet this month’s Latin Artist on the Rise

Billboard’s Latin Artist on the Rise for April is Mexican singer-songwriter Yng Lvcas, who’s “La Bebe,” a track about a pretty girl who likes to dance reggaetón, quickly gained virality across TikTok and social media in 2021-2022. A remix with Peso Pluma officially dropped in March 2023. On the charts, the remix has already peaked at No. 2 on Hot Latin Songs (dated April 15, 2023) and No. 12 on the Hot 100 (dated April 29, 2023), in addition to making the top 10 of both the Global 200 and the Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Read more about Yng Lvcas here.

Shakira will be Billboard’s first ever Latin Woman of the Year

For the inaugural edition of Latin Women in Music, the Woman of the Year is Shakira. In the last 12 months, the Colombian star has placed four songs at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin charts and has broken 14 Guinness World Records.

The latest winning streak by the artist — who was already the woman with the most top 10 hits on Hot Latin Songs (34), the most No. 1s on Latin Airplay (18) and the most entries on Latin Pop Airplay (50), among other milestones — began in April 2022 with “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro. The song reached No. 1 on the Latin Airplay and the Latin Pop Airplay charts, the latter of which Shakira had not led since “Clandestino” with Maluma four years earlier.

Tickets to Billboard’s Latin Women In Music can be purchased here.

Karol G announces U.S. stadium tour

Karol G is set to embark on her very first-ever stadium trek in the United States. The Mañana Será Bonito Tour will kick off on Aug. 11 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium and will visit Pasadena, Miami, Houston and Dallas and before wrapping up Sept. 7 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The six-date stint is named after the Colombian superstar’s history-making album, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The 17-track set became Karol’s first No. 1 on the tally and the chart’s first No. 1 all Spanish-language album by a woman.

Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour dates below:

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

Sept. 2 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

Sept. 7 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium