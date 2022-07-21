All of Romeo Santos’ No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs: ‘Odio,’ ‘Promise’ & More

In honor of Romeo Santos 41st birthday Thursday (July 21), Billboard is breaking down the King of Bachata’s chart milestones as a soloist.

Throughout his career, Santos — also the leader of bachata supergroup Aventura — has scored a total of 43 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, the fourth-most among tropical acts, trailing Marc Anthony’s 60, Gilberto Santa Rosa’s 48 entries, and Victor Manuelle, who’s had a total of 47.

Santos has had a total of seven No. 1s — including his highest charting title at No. 1, “Odio,” feat. Drake, which topped the list for 13 weeks — making him the third-most among tropical acts right behind Gloria Estefan, who has 15, and Anthony’s eight entries.

Explore Explore Romeo Santos See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, the Dominican-American artist has scored 20 total top 10s, tying Juan Luis Guerra for the third-most among Tropical acts, behind Anthony and Estefan.

Romeo Santos is confirmed for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Catch Santos and other artists — such as Camilo, Bizarrap, Yahritza Y Su Esencia and more — at the five-day event. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com

In honor of Santos’ birthday, below are all his No. 1 songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart:

“Odio” feat. Drake peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 15, 2014. It topped the list for 13 weeks.

“Promise” feat. Usher peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 29, 2011. It stayed at No. 1 for 10 weeks.

“You” peaked at No. 1 on May 28, 2011 where it spent seven weeks.

“Propuesta Indecente” peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 28, 2013. It topped the list for four weeks.

Enrique Iglesias’ “Loco” feat. Romeo Santos peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 19, 2013 spending three weeks atop.

“Mi Santa” spent one week atop on March 3, 2012.

“La Diabla” spent one week atop on Aug. 4, 2012.