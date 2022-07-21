All of Romeo Santos’ No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs: ‘Odio,’ ‘Promise’ & More

In honor of Romeo Santos 41st birthday Thursday (July 21), Billboard is breaking down the King of Bachata’s chart milestones as a soloist.
Throughout his career, Santos — also the leader of bachata supergroup Aventura — has scored a total of 43 entries on the Hot Latin Songs chart, the fourth-most among tropical acts, trailing Marc Anthony’s 60, Gilberto Santa Rosa’s 48 entries, and Victor Manuelle, who’s had a total of 47.
Santos has had a total of seven No. 1s — including his highest charting title at No. 1, “Odio,” feat. Drake, which topped the list for 13 weeks — making him the third-most among tropical acts right behind Gloria Estefan, who has 15, and Anthony’s eight entries.
Additionally, the Dominican-American artist has scored 20 total top 10s, tying Juan Luis Guerra for the third-most among Tropical acts, behind Anthony and Estefan.
Romeo Santos is confirmed for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Catch Santos and other artists — such as Camilo, Bizarrap, Yahritza Y Su Esencia and more — at the five-day event. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com
In honor of Santos’ birthday, below are all his No. 1 songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart:
“Odio” feat. Drake peaked at No. 1 on Feb. 15, 2014. It topped the list for 13 weeks.
“Promise” feat. Usher peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 29, 2011. It stayed at No. 1 for 10 weeks.
“You” peaked at No. 1 on May 28, 2011 where it spent seven weeks.
“Propuesta Indecente” peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 28, 2013. It topped the list for four weeks.
Enrique Iglesias’ “Loco” feat. Romeo Santos peaked at No. 1 on Oct. 19, 2013 spending three weeks atop.
“Mi Santa” spent one week atop on March 3, 2012.
“La Diabla” spent one week atop on Aug. 4, 2012.