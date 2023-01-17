Watch Romeo Santos & Longtime Girlfriend Announce Her Pregnancy in Sultry ‘Solo Conmigo’ Music Video

Romeo Santos stirred the internet when a week ago he teased fans with what would be his first single of the year called “Solo Conmigo.” In the NSFW preview, the bachata crooner is seen in between a lady’s legs, performing part of the song. “Of Santos (saint), I only have the last name,” he chants.

On Tuesday (Jan. 17), Santos unleashed his new single and its official music video, surprising his loyal Romeistas with even more exciting news: He and his longtime girlfriend are expecting a baby, Billboard confirms. This also marks the first time that Santos — who’s always been secretive about his personal life — shows his girlfriend in one of his music videos.

“Solo Conmigo” (“Only With Me”), part of his Formula, Vol. 3 album, is a heartfelt bachata in which the Dominican artist pens an open letter to his partner. He describes a pure love with zero judgment about the past.

“You looked for many princes looking for love/ You wasted so many feelings, nobody understood you/ So many footprints on your bed but I was the one who sealed your heart/ You have failed in 100 relationships without knowing why/ You have loved strongly but not at this level/ And the pillow tells me it’s witnessed a lot of sex on your mattress, but you’ve only made love with me,” he sings in the chorus.

In the sultry yet elegant music video, helmed by director Fernando Lugo, we see Santos and his girlfriend have a steamy lovemaking fest before unveiling her baby bump. This will be the couple’s third child together, and Santos’ fourth, following his sons Alex Damian, Valentino, and Solano.

Watch the music video for “Solo Conmigo” below: