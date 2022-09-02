Which Is Your Favorite Song on Romeo Santos’ New Album ‘Formula, Vol. 3?’ Vote!

Romeo Santos season officially kicked off with the release of his highly anticipated album Formula, Vol. 3, which dropped on Thursday (Sept. 1). The strictly all-bachata album, featuring fusions and hints of pop, merengue, regional Mexican and hip-hop, comes eight years after Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history.

Featuring star-studded collaborations with artists such as Rosalía, Justin Timberlake and Christian Nodal, the set — which the self-described King of Bachata had been working on since pre-pandemic times — is home to 21 tracks that are led by the previously released single “Sus Huellas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated Feb. 26). On the album’s release day, Billboard ranked all the collaborations. See which one was crowned No. 1 by Billboard‘s Latin editors.

“I’ve taken this ‘King of Bachata’ title very personally,” Santos told Billboard for his recent cover story. “It’s a huge responsibility. It was very risky, very descarado to say, ‘We’re the kings of bachata!’ But you can say anything you want as long as you back it up, and I take pride in that. I want to make sure that all my albums, whether people like them or not, they can listen to and realize there was some production, there was work put in. I’m very meticulous when it comes to my music. When I do anything, even a salsa, it sounds like Romeo Santos.”

Below, stream the entire album from beginning to end, then vote for your favorite track on Fórmula, Vol. 3.



