All of Romeo Santos’ No. 1s on Billboard Tropical Albums Chart

Romeo Santos has clocked his sixth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Tropical Albums chart, thanks to his highly awaited set Formula, Vol. 3, released Sept. 1 via Sony Music Latin.

Released on his eldest son’s birthday, the 21-track set sees the ever-experimental Santos tapping into hip-hop, trap, tango, merengue and regional Mexican without losing touch with his bachata essence.

Vol. 3 includes collaborations with renowned pop star Justin Timberlake, Mexican artist Christian Nodal and Spanish songstress Rosalía, to name a few. Santos also showcases a wave of Dominican talent, from the big dogs Toño Rosario and Luis Miguel del Amargue to newcomers like Chris Lebron. The only single Santos dropped before his album was “Sus Huellas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart.

But prior to his new set topping the Tropical Albums chart, Santos was already dominating the tally with most of his solo sets.

In celebration of Billboard’s “30 Days of Hispanic Heritage Month,” check out all of the bachata crooner’s albums to top the chart below:

Formula, Vol. 1

In 2011, Santos released his debut album as a solo artist, after parting ways with the bachata group Aventura. The 15-track set includes his bilingual track “Promise” with R&B artist Usher and an opening cameo by Mexican-American comedian George Lopez.

On the Chart: Formula, Vol. 1 debuted at No. 12 on the chart dated Nov. 19, 2011, and peaked at No. 1 on Nov. 26, where it spent 33 weeks.

Best-Charting Track: “You” earned Santos his first No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs in May 2011, and topped the list for seven weeks.

The King Stays King: Sold Out at Madison Square Garden

Marking his first live album as a solo act, the set was recorded throughout three of Santos’ sold-out concerts at the Madison Square Garden in New York. In addition to the audio CD, the production was also released with a DVD and was aired on HBO Max.

On the Chart: The King Stays King debuted at No. 15 on Nov. 17, 2012, and peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Nov. 24, where it remained for eight weeks.

Best-Charting Title: This is a live album so most of the tracks appear on other albums.

Formula, Vol. 2

Some of Romeo Santos’ biggest collaborations live in Vol. 2. Setting the tone for a promising album is an intro featuring Hollywood star Kevin Hart. The set then navigates through tracks alongside Carlos Santana, Drake, Marc Anthony, Nicki Minaj, and reggaeton pioneer Tego Calderon.

On the Chart: Santos’ most notable piece to date, Vol. 2 debuted at No. 7 on the chart-dated March 8, 2014, and peaked at No. 1 on March 15, where it crowned the chart for 116 weeks.

Best-Charting Title: “Propuesta Indecente” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated Sept. 8, 2013, and led for three weeks.

Golden

In Golden, Santos’ opted for more experimental bachata, inviting a group of collaborators such as Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam for the urban fusions, and Juan Luis Guerra, Julio Iglesias, and Jessie Reyez for the pop-bachata tunes.

On the Chart: Golden debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated Aug. 12, 2017, where it spent 53 weeks at the top.

Best-Charting Title: “Imitadora” peaked at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart dated July 29, 2017, and ruled for four weeks.

Utopia

Paying tribute to the bachata icons, this conceptual set recruits some of the biggest names in the genre, lacing traditional bachata with modern melodies. In Utopia, Santos teams up with Dominican big dogs such as Frank Reyes, Elvis Martinez, Luis Vargas, Joe Veras, Anthony Santos, and many more. It’s also home to Aventura’s comeback track, “Inmortal.”

On the Chart: Utopia debuted and peaked at No. 1 on the chart-dated April 20, 2019, where it spent 12 weeks at the top.

Best-Charting Title: “Canalla” peaked at No. 2 on the Tropical Airplay chart dated Oct. 5, 2019

Formula, Vol. 3

Formula, Vol. 3 comes eight years since Santos released Vol. 2 in 2014, which is still on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after 386 consecutive weeks — the most for any Latin album in history. Since the last Formula album in 2014, Santos has released Golden (2017) and Utopia (2019).

On the Chart: Vol. 3 debuted at No. 8 on the chart-dated Sept. 10, 2022, and peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 17, where it currently remains at the top.

Best-Charting Title: “Sin Fin,” with Justin Timberlake debuts at No. 1 on the current Latin Airplay chart. It earns Santos his 21st leader, while Timberlake scores his first.

