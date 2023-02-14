Romeo Santos Welcomes Fourth Son & Announces U.S. Stadium Tour

Romeo Santos is making sure this Valentine’s Day is a memorable one.

The “King of Bachata” took to social media on Tuesday (Feb. 14) to not only announce that he’s going on tour, but also to share that his fourth son was born and that his name is Milano.

“Formula, Vol. 3 was released Sept. 1, a special day, the day my first son was born,” he starts off the video. “In the intro you can hear Alex Damian, Valentino and Solano. Surprisingly, nobody noticed in the background a subliminal message: the heartbeat of the new member of the Santos dynasty. I present my fourth prince, Milano.”

Last month, Santos confirmed he was expecting a baby with his longtime partner via the music video for “Solo Conmigo.” Surprising his fans, it also marked the first time that the artist — who’s always been secretive about his personal life — showed his girlfriend in one of his music videos.

The Dominican artist ends his social media post with “Also, see you soon in the U.S.” Santos is set to kick off a summer stadium four-day stint in the U.S. with stops in Los Angeles (June 3), New York (June 9), Miami (June 16) and Houston (June 24). The trek is in support of Formula, Vol. 3, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart (dated Sept. 17).

This year, Santos will also be touring in South American countries such as Ecuador, Colombia, Chile and Argentina. He’s also set to perform four back-to-back shows in Madrid in July.