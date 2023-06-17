Romeo Santos Delivers Bachata Hits, Brings Out Anuel AA During Miami Tour Stop

Romeo Santos is wrapping up his four-date U.S. stadium stint that lunched on June 3 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. On Friday (June 16), the Latin star’s Formula Vol. 3 Tour paid a visit to Miami.

A two-hour DJ set by Deejay Mad pumped up the LoanDepot Park (formerly known as Marlins Park) as devoted Romeistas filled up the venue at capacity. At 10:48 p.m., the lights dimmed and a video appeared across the large screens, displaying a phone call between Romeo and his son.

“Daddy has to work,” he said.

Then, wearing a black-and-white blazer, brown shades, and black pants, Santos arrived on stage to perform the opening track “El Pañuelo,” his collaboration with Rosalía. He then sang some of his earlier solo tunes, such as “La Diabla,” “Eres Mia,” “Cancioncitas de Amor” and “Odio.”

“I didn’t come here to talk. Where are all the Latinos this night?” he asked his nearly 40,000 fans.

The Dominican crooner then continued with songs such as “Inmortal,” “Promise,” “Bebo,” “Imitadora,” “Necio” and “Llévame Contigo,” to name a few, before assuring everyone that the “Romeistas are the best fans in the world.”

At 11:30 p.m., Santos left the stage and returned with a new fit — black leather pants and an open, cheetah-print shirt that flaunted his toned, bronzed chest. During this concert block, he delivered some of his popular urban-bachata collaborations such as “Volvi” (Bad Bunny), “X Si Volvemos” (Karol G), “El Farsante” (Ozuna) and “Noche de Sexo” (Wisin y Yandel).

To close off the reggaeton-heavy set, Santos brought out Anuel AA to perform their infectious feature “Ella Quiere Beber,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart in 2019.

The Puerto Rican trap artist also performed his songs “Sola” and “Mas Rica Que Ayer,” all while Santos jammed on stage with a drink in hand.

“Romeo, you’re my biggest idol and inspiration,” Anuel said to him before giving him a hug and rushing off stage.

At 12:15 a.m., Santos was still intact, and in fact, asked the audience: “Are you sleepy? Now is when the concert is beginning. Where are my Romeistas of more than a decade? The Aventureras?”

This time, sitting on a tall, silver throne, Santos began taking song petitions from the fans to sing in a capella. Some of the timeless Aventura hits he passionately belted were “Angelito,” “Enseñame a Olvidar” and “Hermanita.”

He then dropped a wave of bangers that further prove why he’s the King of Bachata, such as “El Malo,” “Todavia Me Amas,” “Los Infieles,” “Corazoncito,” “La Boda,” “Un Beso” and “Obsesión” — the song that put Aventura on the map in 2002 — before changing to a red leather outfit and closing the night at 1:00 a.m. with “Huellas” and “Propuesta Indecente.”

The Formula Vol. 3 stadium trek wraps on June 24 in Houston and will resume with more than 20 U.S. dates and cities in October and November. For more information, visit here.