Rita Lee, ‘Queen of Brazilian Rock,’ Dies at 75

Rita Lee, known as the “Queen of Brazilian Rock” for hits like “Ovelha Negra,” “Mania de Você” and “Now Only Missing You,” died on Monday (May 8) at 75, her family confirmed. Lee was notably diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

“We communicate the passing of Rita Lee, at her residence in the capital of São Paulo, at the end of the night, surrounded by all the love of her family, as she always wanted,” a statement published on her official Instagram account on Tuesday read, in Portuguese.

Known for her fusion of psicodelia with pop, MPB, bossa and new wave, the legendary Latin Grammy Award-winning artist — who is one of Brazil’s most successful singer-songwriters — got her start with the group Os Mutantes before launching a fruitful solo career. Last November, she was recognized with the Latin Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, but she could not attend to receive it at the ceremony in Las Vegas.

“Rita Lee was a visionary artist and one of the best-selling singer/songwriters in the history of Brazil,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, in a Tuesday statement in which he expressed his “most sincere condolences to her family, friends and all lovers of her music.”

Born on December 31, 1947 in São Paulo, Lee began her career with the band Os Mutantes and recorded albums with the band Tutti Frutti, including 1975’s Fruto Proibido. In 1979, she released the LP Rita Lee — which included classics such as “Mania De Você”, “Lança Perfume” and “Caso Sério” — in collaboration with her husband, the multi-instrumentalist Roberto de Carvalho, in an artistic partnership that continued into the 1980s with a long list of radio hits and massive concerts.

In later decades she made acoustic recordings such as Aqui, Ali, em Qualquer Lugar, a collection based on songs by The Beatles. In 2015 she celebrated her career with a CD collection, and the following year she published an autobiography in which she described herself as a “rebel” and “hippie communist.”

A public wake will be held at the São Paulo planetarium on Wednesday, May 10, the family said in the statement, adding that according to Lee’s wishes, her body will be cremated.

Lee is survived by her husband and collaborator Roberto do Carvalho and three children.