Ricky Martin Speaks Out After Legal Case Is Dismissed: ‘I Was Victim of a Lie’

Just hours after a judge in Puerto Rico dismissed a case against Ricky Martin on Thursday (July 21), the artist spoke out and said that this legal situation has been “hurtful.”

“It’s been almost four decades since I’ve been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I’ve never had to deal with something so hurtful like I’ve lived through these last few weeks,” he said in a video that was shared with the media by his publicist.

“I was victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member … I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family. I couldn’t defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I’d be able to speak to a judge. Today was the day. Now, it’s time for me to heal. I’m very hurt. I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I’ve always been able to.”

Earlier in the day, the legal case against the “Tiburones” singer — in which his nephew had accused the singer of stalking and harassing him — was dismissed by a judge in Puerto Rico, according to a statement issued by the singer’s lawyers to Billboard. Martin appeared before the court via Zoom to address the allegations made by his nephew.

The court hearing took place after a Puerto Rican judge granted a restraining order against the singer earlier in July. Following the case’s dismissal, the artist’s attorneys sent out a statement addressing the judge’s decision.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.

According to media reports, the accuser — who filed the order anonymously — was Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, who alleged he had dated the Puerto Rican artist for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, and that Martin allegedly did not accept the separation, and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

On July 2, Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Puerto Rico, issued a restraining order against the artist, with authorities visiting the island’s north coastal town of Dorado, where the singer lives, to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.

Martin said in a tweet at the time that the order of protection was granted based on “completely false” allegations.

It was not immediately known who requested the restraining order. Valencia said he could not provide further details because the order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.