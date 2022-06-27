Ricky Martin Offers a Sneak Peek of New Music Video & Gets a Visit From Teen Son on Set: See Pics

Ricky Martin had a busy weekend shooting the music video for his upcoming new single. Offering a sneak peek to his millions of fans on social media, the Puerto Rican star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him in action.

“In this photo, a little tease of what the video of my next single is going feel like,” Martin wrote in the post. “It was a really long day, but everything flows amazingly well when surrounded by the right group of people. Nothing but love and light throughout the day. The energy felt strong.”

According to his post, the clip for the new single was directed by Carlos Perez, who’s a go-to director for Latin acts such as Luis Fonsi and Wisin & Yandel. On set, Martin was also accompanied by a special guest: his 13-year-old son Matteo. “Look who decided to come with me to record my new video,” he captioned a photo of his son giving him a thumbs-up.

The “Tiburones” singer also hashtagged the word “#Play,” the name of his upcoming set, which is the second part to his Latin Grammy-winning EP Pausa. “I’ve created two separate albums. Pausa is more chill and relaxed,” Martin told Billboard back in 2020 when he released the first part of his project. “The second one called Play has more upbeat music.”

Besides working on new music, Martin is busy with television projects as well. In May it was reported that the singer and actor will be the male lead in Mrs. American Pie, a new Apple TV+ comedy series. The cast will also include Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern, who is executive producing the show. Set to play Robert in the 10-episode series based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel, Mrs. American Pie is Martin’s first television project since Ryan Murphy’s drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace on FX, in which he played Antonio D’Amico.

See the photos Martin shared from the set of his upcoming music video below.