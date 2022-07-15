Ricky Martin Denies ‘Disgusting’ Claim That He Had a Sexual or Romantic Relationship With His Nephew

Ricky Martin attends the For Your Consideration Event for FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" at DGA Theater on March 19, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Ricky Martin is denying any sort of romantic relationship with his nephew after new developments have arisen in the domestic abuse dispute that led to a restraining order against him earlier this month in Puerto Rico.

According to media reports, the accuser — who filed the order anonymously — was Martin’s 21-year-old nephew, who alleged he had dated the Puerto Rican artist for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew,” Marty Singer, Martin’s attorney, said in a statement to Billboard. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

On July 2, Judge Raiza Cajigas Campbell of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Puerto Rico, issued a restraining order against the artist, with authorities visiting the island’s north coastal town of Dorado, where the singer lives, to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately known who requested the restraining order. Valencia said he could not provide further details because the order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

The next day, the “Tiburones” singer took to social media to deny the order’s allegations, saying it was “completely false” and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterizes me.” He added, “I appreciate the innumerable gestures of solidarity and I receive them with all my heart.”