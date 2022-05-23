Ricky Martin to Star in New Apple TV+ Comedy Series ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Ricky Martin has landed his next television role. The Puerto Rican star will be the male lead in Mrs. American Pie, a new Apple TV+ comedy series, the singer announced on Monday (May 23). The cast will also include Kristen Wiig, Alison Janney and Laura Dern, who is executive producing the show.

Set to play Robert in the 10-episode series based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel, Mrs. American Pie is Martin’s first television project since Ryan Murphy’s drama The Assassination of Gianni Versace on FX, in which he played Antonio D’Amico.

According to a description of the series from Deadline, Mrs. American Pie is set in the early 1970s and follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig), who’s attempting to secure a seat at the Palm Beach high society. “As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the questions: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? And what will you sacrifice to get there?”

In April, Martin teamed up with Reik for the pop ballad “A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal,” which marries Martin and Jesús Navarro’s (Reik’s frontman) dramatic-but-soothing vocals, effortlessly evoking pain and sorrow. The release followed “Canción Bonita,” his collab with Carlos Vives from last year, and his 2020 EP, Pausa, which was nominated for best Latin pop or urban album at the Grammys.

“[Through this music] I share my fears, my insecurities, my moments of panic that I’ve felt throughout this quarantine,” the chart-topping artist previously told Billboard about the six-track set, which features collaborations with Carla Morrison, Pedro Capó and Diego El Cigala. “I’ve created two separate albums. Pausa is more chill and relaxed.” Martin has yet to release the second part of the project which is titled Play that includes “more upbeat music.”

See Martin’s announcement below: