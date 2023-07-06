Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing after six years of marriage, the pair announced in a joint statement on Thursday (July 6).

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” they wrote in a message posted to Instagram.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” their statement continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Martin and Yosef share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019. Before meeting Yosef, Martin welcomed twin sons Matteo and Valentino in 2008. The Puerto Rican superstar made their relationship official in 2016 when they walked the amFAR Inspiration Gala red carpet together. That same year, they announced they were engaged, and married in 2018.

Most recently, the “Tiburones” singer announced a new tour that he’ll be co-headlining with fellow hitmakers Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull. The North America Trilogy Tour is set to kick off Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C. The 19-date arena trek — produced by Live Nation — will make stops in major cities such as New York, Miami, Houston and Las Vegas before wrapping up Dec. 16 in Vancouver, B.C.

See Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef’s joint statement posted to the singer’s Instagram account below: