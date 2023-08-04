Ricky Martin Breaks Silence on Divorce, Says Split Has Been in the Works Since ‘Pre-Pandemic’

Ricky Martin spoke for the first time about the decision to separate from his husband, Jwan Yosef, whom he was married to for six years. In an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico, the singer shared that the process of separation between him and Yosef dated back to pre-pandemic years.

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together. This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a while now — pre-pandemic.” He added, “When the public found out, we had already been through a solid process of grief. We knew this had to happen for our own good. And for the well-being of our children. We’re better than ever and we’re single.”

Martin and Yosef announced in a joint statement in early July that they were divorcing; they had married in 2017. The “Tiburones” singer made their relationship official in 2016 when the pair walked the amFAR Inspiration Gala red carpet together. That same year, they announced they were engaged. He and Yosef share two kids: daughter Lucia (born in 2018) and son Renn (born in 2019). The singer is also dad to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in 2008.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” they wrote in the heartfelt statement.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” their statement continued. “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”