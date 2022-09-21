Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny & More Show Support for Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona

Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and more Latin artists are standing in solidarity with Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island Sunday (Sept. 18).

“Puerto Rico once again faces another hard blow from Mother Nature, but as we have done on other occasions, I know that we are going to rise up with more strength, with more courage,” Martin said in a video on Monday (Sept. 19). “I send you a hug, with all my love. I know that united we will make our little island shine once again as it always has. I love you I love you with all my heart.”

Fiona has since been upgraded to a Category 4 storm, and has killed several people in the Caribbean Islands, CNN reports. The storm has led to flash flooding, mudslides, and an islandwide blackout on Puerto Rico. Most of the island remains without power, according to utility companies’ reports tracked by PowerOutage.us, and officials expect it could take several days to fully restore service.

More than 1,000 residents were rescued across Puerto Rico, The New York Times reports. Fiona struck the island just two days before the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm back in 2017. Hurricane Fiona has now also made landfall in the Dominican Republic.

Other artists who have expressed their love and solidarity on social media for those impacted by the storm include Luis Fonsi, Victor Manuelle, J Balvin, Feid, and Wisin, who shared an image of the devastation in his hometown Cayey.

Bad Bunny, who’s in the middle of his World’s Hottest Tour, also sent a message during his Sept. 18 concert. “From San Diego, I would like us to send vibes to everyone in Puerto Rico as now there is a hurricane passing through,” he said. “Those who are believers, your prayers.”

See how Latin artists have reacted to the devastation caused by Fiona.