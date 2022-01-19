×
All of Ricardo Arjona’s No. 1 Hot Latin Songs: ‘El Problema,’ ‘Desnuda’ & More

Bilboard celebrates the Guatemalan singer's 58th birthday with his biggest hits.

Ricardo Arjona
Ricardo Arjona Metamorfosis

Happy birthday, Ricardo Arjona!

On the eve of his 58th birthday, Arjona expressed in an Instagram post that he was spending his special day by kicking off his Blanco y Negro tour in his native Guatemala. “With the smell of coffee, in Antigua Guatemala and with all the excitement in the world, more than 50 people make this rehearsal possible from my country. From here, the Blanco y Negro tour will depart to Europe. To live is to return the alive,” he wrote.

Billboard is celebrating the singer-songwriter behind some of the most romantic lyrics and swooning tunes with all his No. 1 Hot Latin Songs to date. From “Desnuda” to “Te Quiero,” see the list below:

Songs are ranked by their peak date at No. 1 in chronological order.

“Desnuda” (Feb. 5, 2000, two weeks)

“Cuándo” (Oct. 7, 2000, one week)

“El Problema” (Dec. 7, 2002, eight weeks)

“El Amor” (Oct. 22, 2011, one week)

“Te Quiero” (Sept. 22, 2012, two weeks)

