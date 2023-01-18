Ricardo Arjona’s Blanco y Negro Trek Returns to the U.S.: Here Are the Volver Tour Dates

After a successful trek in 2022 that included a North American leg with 25 dates in the summer, Ricardo Arjona has announced his Blanco y Negro: Volver Tour 2023.

Named after his latest album, Blanco y Negro, recorded at the emblematic Abbey Road studios in London, the Volver Tour (presented by Loud and Live) is set for 23 North American cities kicking off April 28 at the WaMu Theater in Seattle and wrapping June 25 at Miami’s FTX Arena.

For the first time in his nearly 40-year career, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter will perform for his fans in San Diego, San Francisco, Portland, Austin, Kansas, Minneapolis and Ontario, as well as perform at the celebrated Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Although the term ‘legendary’ is often overused in our business, it is definitely appropriate when describing Ricardo Arjona,” Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud and Live, previously said in a statement when the 2022 Blanco y Negro tour dates were announced. “From his iconic lyrics to his distinctive voice, this true Renaissance man has transcended the borders of his native Guatemala to become a universal music icon.”

Albareda in a new statement on Wednesday said he is “deeply proud to reunite [Arjona] with his fans” on the Volver Tour.

The Blanco y Negro Tour and its new extended dates follow Arjona’s Hecho a la Antigua livestream concert that was filmed during the pandemic from the historic city of Antigua in his native Guatemala, with more than 30 musicians and more than 5,000 candles.

Tickets for the Blanco y Negro: Volver Tour 2023 go on sale for the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 20. For more information, visit www.ricardoarjona.com.