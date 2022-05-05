7 Regional Mexican Queens Who’ll Cure Your Broken Heart: Ana Barbara, Paquita & More

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Billboard compiled a list of Regional Mexican Queens who have not only charted on our Regional Mexican Airplay chart, but have also dropped songs to heal a heartache.

From Alicia Villarreal’s “Te Quedo Grande La Yegua” to Selena’s “Si Una Vez,” check out the Regional Mexican queens below:

ALICIA VILLARREAL

A true karaoke gem, Alicia Villarreal’s “Te Quedo Grande La Yegua” has endured over the years because of its rebellious lyrics. “I don’t plan on tolerating this love,” she powerfully kicks off the track. “Te Quedo Grande La Yegua” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart on March 23, 2002.

ANA BARBARA

La Reina Grupera has placed five songs in the Regional Mexican Airplay chart Top 10 with “No Llorare” peaking at No. 3 on the chart dated Sept. 14, 1996. The uptempo norteño cumbia song is about a woman who has dignity and will not return to her ex despite their good times.

CHIQUIS

In “Mi Problema,” Chiquis opened up about her divorce. “Life is full of lessons. Don’t regret the decisions you make because there isn’t such a thing. There are only life lessons,” she narrates at the begging of her honest track. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart on Dec. 4, 2021.

GRACIELA BELTRAN

Known as La Reina del Pueblo, Beltran topped the Billboard Regional Mexican Airplay chart on May 5, 2007, with “Es Cosa De El.” On the banda track, the Mexican-American singer is questioned about dating a man with a bad reputation but she goes against the tide singing, “Who cares if I’m his lover?”

JENNI RIVERA

Rivera’s Marco Antonio Solis-assisted “Basta Ya” sends a powerful message about having the courage to leave a toxic relationship. “I will take the dignity of not falling into your game anymore/ I will make new paths of all my interior/ And I will cry until one day I can no longer remember you,” she chants in the heartfelt banda song.

PAQUITA LA DEL BARRIO

Paquita does not play and those who break her heart will be held accountable in her lyrics. “Rata de Dos Pata” is without a doubt her biggest hit for comparing her ex to a rat with two feet, and reminding him how much she hates them. Part of her lyric was even used on Becky G and Karol G’s No. 1 hit “Mamiii.”

SELENA QUINTANILLA

The late Selena holds the most No. 1s on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart, including “Tu Solo Tu,” which peaked at No. 1 on July 15, 1995, and spent nine weeks at the top. But if we can highlight one of Selena’s favorite breakup bangers it’s “Si Una Vez,” a song where she clearly regrets falling in love and giving it her all in a relationship.