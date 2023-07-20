Reggaetón Duos & Genre OGs Open Premios Juventud 2023 With Throwback Medley

It’s quite special that Premios Juventud is celebrating its 20 year anniversary at the iconic Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot de San Juan in Puerto Rico, a right-of-passage venue for Latin pop stardom and the birthplace of reggaeton. And no perfect reggaetón royal to open up the ceremony than the Big Boss, Daddy Yankee. But it’s even more memorable that the award ceremony is honoring a formative kind of group of el género, los duos.

Opening up with the dance floor banger, “Ven Báilalo” by Angel & Khriz, reggaeton duos presumed to dominate the stage back to back. R.K.M & Ken-Y followed up singing their classic “Down”; and Zion & Lennox piggybacked with “Yo Voy” and Alexis & Fido” with “El Tiburón”.

The later half of their segment saw more reggaeatón fixtures, with some showcasing their solo side to maximum effects. Wisin (who started performing with Yandel two decades) began to wail out “Saoco” while De La Ghetto (who also began with Arcángel) also shouted out some bars, thus further invigorated the scene.

These OGs testified their global appeal as reggaeton trailblazers, who’ve inspired legions of artists while solidifying their status as reggaetón royalty.

Premios Juventud celebrates its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically). Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs debuts 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others. The ceremony is televised by Univision.

This year, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees that include Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.