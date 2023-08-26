RBD’s Soy Rebelde Tour First Concert: Here’s the Full Setlist

The Latin music world has been abuzz about the reunion of Mexican pop band RBD, who played their last show as a group in December 2008 in Madrid. Since that day, fans have been clamoring for a reunion, but the likelihood of that happening had seemed far.

Now, five of the original six members — Anahí, Dulce María, Maite, Christian and Chrsitopher — have come together for their Soy Rebelde tour, which launched Friday (Aug. 25) in El Paso, Texas. The show gave start to a highly-anticipated tour that sold over 1.5 million tickets in the first 24 hours it went on sale and that will see RBD performing in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the United States.

Aside from a plethora of outfit changes and dazzling set design, the show features RBD performing from their vast catalog of hits backed by a full band, and for the first time, features the group on stage with a troupe of dancers.

For all those RBD fans out there, here is the current show set list (plus a handful of medleys). If you’re one of the lucky people who was able to score a ticket, get ready for your karaoke moment!

1. Tras de mi

2. Un poco de tu amor

3. Cerquita de tí

4. Aún hay algo

5. Otro día que va

6. Inalcanzable

7. Medley Eras

7. Enséñame

8. Qué hay detrás

9. Tu amor

10. Quisiera ser

11. Celestial

12. Bésame sin miedo

13. Ser o parecer

14. No pares

15. Este corazón

16. Siempre he estado aquí

17. Empezar desde cero

18. Solo quédate en silencio

19. Sálvame

20. Nuestro amor

21. Rebelde