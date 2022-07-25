18 Years Later, Bad Bunny & Karol G Are Breathing New Life Into RBD’s Timeless Hit ‘Salvame’

In 2004, RBD released their single “Sálvame,” which instantly became a heartbreak anthem due to its weeping melody and emotional lyrics backed by Anahi’s dulcet vocals. Eighteen years after its release, the timeless hit continues to transcend generations, now having a strong presence on social media thanks to Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Recently, Bad Bunny posted a 19-second video on his TikTok account, where he’s seen singing part of the song in a cappella. In the comments, excited fans said things such as “We love an RBD stan” and “the best video to exist,” while others requested a “Sálvame” remix.

Anahí, on the other hand, took to her official TikTok account to react to Bad Bunny’s video with her piercing blue eyes and smile from ear-to-ear as she nodded to the Puerto Rican artist’s vocals.

But this isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has referenced RBD. On his Chencho Corleone-assisted “Me Porto Bonito,” he sings a part of the lyric that says: “In the 2000s she listened to RBD and now she wants perreo every night against the wall.” Additionally, a fan-made mash-up of both “Me Porte Bonito” and “Sálvame” is going viral on TikTok.

Last month, Karol G also injected new life into the 2004 banger, part of RBD’s debut album Rebelde, inviting Anahí as her special guest during her Mexico City concert on June 11.

The two powerhouses joined forces for an emotional performance of “Salvame,” marking the first time Anahi performed live in 11 years. Onstage, the two artists even rocked pink cowboy hats resembling the one Anahi wore in the song’s official music video.

“Seeing you again before the world, in the midst of tears and so many emotions, only confirmed that although for years they have been beautiful memories, the feelings of an entire generation are still alive, intact,” the Colombian singer, who’s a devoted RBD fan, expressed on Instagram. “Having you there not only made me happy but it made millions of us happy. You and I forever.”

In December 2020, Anahi and her former bandmates Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher Von Uckermann came together for a virtual reunion event called “Ser o Parecer.” However, her last time in concert was in 2011 with her Go Any Go tour.

On the Billboard charts, “Sálveme” peaked at No. 27 on the Latin Pop Airplay chart dated April 8, 2006.