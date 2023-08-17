RBD Drops New Song ‘Cerquita De Ti’: Stream It Now

Calling all RBD fans! The Mexican pop group has unleashed their new single “Cerquita De Ti,” which comes just days before kicking off its highly anticipated reunion tour on Aug. 25 in El Paso, Texas.

The track starts off with a melancholic piano note that then meets a subtle dembow beat for an explosive fusion of sounds. The title of the song translates to “close to you,” which perfectly captures RBD’s long-awaited reunion. “So great that we meet again, nobody believed us but we did it. It’s been hard but we’re here … You know I’ll always be close to you,” they sing.

After splitting in 2008, RBD — comprised of Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni and Christopher von Uckermann — announced their comeback tour in January confirming stadium and arena shows in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

“There’re cycles in life and each one of us had to focus on our careers as actors and musicians and that meant we had to give those projects time, energy and a lot of dedication,” Perroni previously told Billboard. “It also allowed each one of us to grow professionally and personally. Now, the time [for the reunion] is perfect because we’re now more conscious, more mature, we’ll enjoy it from a different perspective now as adults.”

Earlier this week, Billboard announced that RBD’s Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher von Uckermann will be part of the 2023 Latin Music Week, set to take place Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum in Miami. The three RBD members will take center stage to share how their reunion tour came to fruition. This RBD marquee appearance follows another first as this month, all five members will sit down with Billboard and Billboard Español for their first interview as a group. Purchase tickets to Latin Music Week here.

Below, stream RBD’s “Cerquita De Ti.”