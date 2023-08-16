RBD’s Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez & Christopher von Uckermann Set for 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week

RBD‘s Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez and Christopher von Uckermann are confirmed for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Oct. 2-6 at the Faena Forum in Miami. Additionally, Chencho Corleone, Feid, Manuel Turizo and Myke Towers are also set to be part of the five-day legacy event.

Following their reunion tour announcement after a 14-year hiatus, the three RBD members will take center stage at Latin Music Week to share how their reunion tour came to fruition. This RBD marquee appearance follows another first as this month, all five members — Anahí, Dulce María, Perroni, Chávez and von Uckermann — will sit down with Billboard and Billboard Español for their first interview as a group.

Meanwhile, Colombian superstar Feid, will bring together his creative and management team for a blow-by-blow panel on how his passion translated to success. Hitmaker Myke Towers will participate in the “Deja tu Huella” panel presented by Cheetos. During the panel, the “LALA” singer will share the stage with fellow creatives from different fields who have also brought together success in conjunction with social responsibility. Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and producer Chencho Corleone will be part of a panel conversation with Vico C. And, Manuel Turizo will grace the stage for a one-on-one conversation, presented by Delta.

The aforementioned artists join a star-studded Billboard Latin Music Week that will feature exclusive panels and conversations with hitmakers throughout the week. Previously announced participants include Shakira, Arcángel, Edgar Barrera, Maria Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Fonseca, GALE, Grupo Frontera, Natanael Cano, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole, Peso Pluma, Santa Fe Klan, Shakira, Sebastián Yatra, Vico C, Yng Lvcas, and Young Miko, with more to be revealed.

With 30 years of events, Billboard Latin Music Week is the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2022 edition that featured star Q&As with Maluma, Ivy Queen, Chayanne, Romeo Santos and Christina Aguilera, to name a few, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo. The awards show will broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

This year’s Latin Music Week partners include Cheetos, Delta Air Lines, Michelob ULTRA and more. Registration for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.