×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

RBD’s Anahi Voted Dream Latin Barbie by Fans: See Who Won Ken

One of her fellow RBD group members was crowned as Ken! See the Billboard poll results below.

Anahi
Anahi performs onstage at Univision's Premios Juventud 2015 at Bank United Center on July 16, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images For Univision
Español

Billboard readers have voted and crowned RBD’s Anahí as the Latin artist they would like to see portray Barbie in a dream sequel. Our readers have also voted for their dream Latin Ken, picking Anahí’s very own group member Christopher von Uckermann. 

Explore

Explore

RBD

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The two fan polls were published in mid-July on the heels of the Barbie movie’s release, which in its opening weekend “claimed the top spot with a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie (as well as every Marvel movie this year) as the biggest opening of the year and breaking the first-weekend record for a film directed by a woman,” The Associated Press reported

Related

Ryan Gosling y Margot Robbie en "Barbie"

When Can You Watch 'Barbie' at Home? Here's How to Stream the Hit Movie & Pre-Order the Blu-ray

So Billboard Latin asked readers to vote for their dream Barbie and Ken in polls featuring 50 Latin acts including Karol G, Thalía, TINI, Manuel Turizo, Romeo Santos and Maluma, to name a few. 

The winners were Anahí with 77 percent of the votes, and von Uckermann with more than 56 percent of the votes. The former is followed by Kimberly Loaiza and Kenia OS; the latter is followed by former RBD members Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera and Christian Chávez. 

In other RBD news, von Uckermann — alongside Chávez and Maite Perroni — are set for the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week, which is returning to Miami’s Faena Forum the week of Oct. 2-6. The three Mexican pop stars will take center stage to talk about their “Soy Rebelde” reunion tour — following a 14-year hiatus — set to kick off on Aug. 25 at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. 

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Watsco Center in Miami, and will broadcast live on Telemundo. For registration and more information, visit www.billboardlatinmusicweek.com.

See the Barbie poll results below, followed by the Ken poll results:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad