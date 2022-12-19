Here’s Why Fans Think RBD Is Planning a Comeback Tour in 2023

RBD fans, get excited: The Mexican pop group just announced some exciting news on social media.

On Monday (Dec. 19), the @RBD_Musica Twitter and Instagram accounts shared a minute-plus video, captioned “Soy Rebelde,” which combines a scene from the telenovela Rebelde and recent footage of group members Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez and Christopher Von Uckermann at an intimate dinner. Alfonso “Poncho” Herrera is not in the clip.

“You know what’s my dream?” Anahí said in the snippet from the telenovela. “I dream of being able to go back in time and that one day everything will be as before.” In that same clip, Von Uckermann replied “maybe we can’t go back but we can still hold it for a while.”

The social video — which comes on the heels of all the members clearing posts from their Instagram accounts — is accompanied by a Soy Rebelde website that leads to a save the date. “Prepare your tie, January 19, 2023,” the site noted.

Though Anahí, Perroni, Chávez and Von Uckermann reunited in 2020 for the virtual event “Ser o Parecer,” and considering it’s been more than a decade since RBD’s last concert, fans on social media believe the group will announce its highly awaited comeback tour next month. The hashtag #RBDTour2023 also became a trending topic on social media. However, we will have to sit tight until the big announcement is unleashed on Jan. 19.

The band, inspired by the hit telenovela Rebelde (2004-06), became an unstoppable force, performing sold-out shows around the world. On the Billboard charts, RBD had a total of seven entries on the Billboard 200 chart, including Rebelde, Celestial and Nuestro Amor and eight entries on Top Latin Albums, with six hitting the top 10. Over on Hot Latin Songs, the band had 10 total entries and out of those, five hit the top 10.

