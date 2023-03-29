Rauw Alejandro & Rosalia Say It Was ‘Love at First Sight’ When They Met

Two years ago, on her 28th birthday (Sept. 25), Rosalía announced to the world she was dating Rauw Alejandro.

“BlisssssSSSS, Libra, and blessed,” the Spanish singer-songwriter wrote alongside never-before-seen photos in the arms of her boyfriend Rauw as he plays video games. Likewise, on his Instagram, the “Todo de Ti” singer shared pics with his girl out in the ocean. “Even if the sun leaves, the day never ends with you. Happy birthday, bebe,” he captioned the post, referencing the heartfelt lyrics of his track “Aquel Nap ZzZz.” The day prior, they posted their first TikTok together on Rosalía’s account—a video where they are seen making a heart gesture with their arms to a catchy sound on the app.

Now, in Billboard’s Touring Issue, where the two grace their first-ever joint cover, we learn about the first time they met and that they’ve actually been dating for almost four years.

“We met on social media, long-distance, obviously,” the Puerto Rican star tells Billboard. “In Las Vegas in person,” the Spanish star adds.

After months of Instagram DMs, the pair finally met at a Vegas hotel lounge during the 2019 Latin Grammys. “I was nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Rauw continues. “Rosi came down and I saw her. I got even more nervous.”

The “Despechá” singer gushes after Rauw admits it was “100 percent, without a doubt, love at first sight.” “Not at first sight, [but] from the photo I was already in love with you,” he admits.

“Me too, since I heard your name,” a blushing Rosalía replies.

The power couple recently dropped a three-track joint EP called RR that not only marks their first collaborative effort but where, in the official music video to the set’s “Beso,” they made their engagement announcement.

Watch Rauw and Rosa explain how they met below: