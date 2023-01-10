The Ultimate Rauw Alejandro Playlist: 30 Billboard Hits for His 30th Birthday

Rauw Alejandro is officially 30 years old!

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the artist born Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz shared a sweet birthday post with a carousel of six never-before-seen photos and wrote: “Something I can tell you is that the small details are the ones that fill the heart!! Grateful because there’s health and today, there’s nothing missing. Starting the year with a lot of energy!! Crazy to see you and celebrate by singing with all of you.”

The Puerto Rican artist is set to kick off his 2023 Saturno World Tour — during which he’ll be joined by renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez — this February in the Dominican Republic, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Puerto Rico, the United States and Canada. He will continue the trek in Mexico, Central America and Europe throughout the summer, before visiting his fans in South America in the fall.

The tour is in support of his third studio album Saturno (Sony Music Latin), which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart dated Nov. 26.

In celebration of Rauw’s big three-oh, Billboard curated the ultimate Rauw playlist, featuring 30 of his biggest hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

In total, he’s logged 38 entries, including the Alex Rose-assisted “Toda” (his first entry on any Billboard chart, in 2018) and 2021’s “Todo de Ti” (his highest-peaking title at No. 2). Nine of those entered the top 10, including “Baila Conmigo” with Selena Gomez (No. 4), “Party” with Bad Bunny (No. 4), “Desesperados” with Chencho Corleone (No. 5), and his viral “Lokera” with Lyanno and Brray (No. 9) — all of which are on the playlist.

Listen to the full list below: