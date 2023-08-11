Rauw Alejandro, Karol G & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, and Trueno, to name a few.

Karol G dropped her new album Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season), a set that’s not considered a deluxe or remix album but rather includes 10 fresh tracks. Re-entering her Bichota Era, this time with light-pink hair, Karol G delivers songs about overcoming adversities, self-confidence, being over her ex, and believing in love again.

She navigates from hard-hitting perreos (“Gatita Gangster”) to chill reggae beats (“Me Tengo Que Ir”) to her first-ever cumbia song (“Mi Ex Tenía Razón”), inspired by Selena Quintanilla, and reeled in some impressive collaborators, such as Peso Pluma and Young Miko, to name a few.

While Karol G is celebrating life and love, Rauw Alejandro is heartbroken in his new track “Hayama Hana by Raúl.”

In the ballad set over weeping keyboards, Rauw not only opens up about his recent breakup from Rosalía but also pens an honest love letter. “What will come next? I don’t know/ But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey/ They will study your art over time/ When they plan, I know that they always take you as an example,” he sings. “I’ll finish our little house in case you feel like coming back/ Today I stop writing to you, not loving you.”

Other notable releases this week include Banda MS and Yahritza y Su Esencia’s first collaborative effort in “Solo Que Lo Dudes,” Luis R. Conriquez’s attempt at reggaeton music in “Botelleo,” and Trueno’s “TRANKY FUNKY,” among others.

Last week, Feid's "Vente Conmigo" won the reader poll with over 44 percent of the votes.