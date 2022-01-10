All of Rauw Alejandro’s Top Billboard Hits: ‘Todo De Ti,’ ‘Tattoo,’ & More

Happy birthday, Rauw Alejandro! The Puerto Rican artist (real name: Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz) is celebrating his 29th birthday on Monday (Jan. 10), and in honor, Billboard compiled all of his tracks to enter the top 15 on the coveted Hot Latin Songs chart.

In total, Rauw has 26 entries in the chart, 12 of which peaked in the top 20, eight in the top 15 and four in the top 10. The first time Rauw entered the charts was in 2018 with the Alex Rose-assisted “Toda.” In 2020, he earned his first top 10, peaking at No. 7 with “Tattoo” in collaboration with Camilo. In 2021, Rauw reached No. 2 with “Todo de Ti,” solo single that also entered the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rauw, known for his sultry reggaeton and edgy pop fusions, topped off at No. 1 on the Top New Latin Artists year-end chart and No. 2 on the Top Latin Artists year-end chart, following Bad Bunny.

In true Capricorn fashion, as someone whose zodiac sign says he’s ambitious and disciplined, Rauw is only getting started. Below, check out all of his Hot Latin Songs hits in the top 15.

“Fantasias,” Rauw Alejandro x Farruko, peaked at No. 12 on Dec. 18, 2019

“Tattoo,” Rauw Alejandro & Camilo, peaked at No. 7 on Sept. 12, 2020

“La Nota,” Manuel Turizo x Rauw Alejandro x Myke Towers, peaked at No. 5 on Jan. 23, 2021

“Reloj,” Rauw Alejando x Anuel AA, peaked at No. 10 on May 1, 2021

“Baila Conmigo,” Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro, peaked at No. 4 on Feb. 13, 2021

“2/Catorce,” Rauw Alejandro, peaked at No. 11 on July 10, 2021

“Todo de Ti,” Rauw Alejandro, peaked at No. 2 on Sept. 11, 2021

“Nostalgico,” Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown, peaked at No. 11 on Dec. 11, 2021