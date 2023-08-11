Rauw Alejandro Pens a Heart-Wrenching Love Letter to Rosalía in ‘Hayami Hana’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated Into English

Rauw Alejandro pours his heart out in his new song “Hayami Hana,” a love letter to Rosalía in which he opens up about how difficult their breakup has been for him and says that he never thought they would separate.

“We’ve argued, I find it hard to express myself/ All my shortcomings you already know/ I have to put up with your things too/ But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind,” sings the Puerto Rican star.

The track released on Thursday (August 10) — whose title in Japanese could be translated as “flower of rare beauty” — comes less than a month after the couple announced that they have ended their relationship after nearly four years together. Its moving lyrics evidence Rauw’s deep love and respect for his ex-fiancée, both as a person and as an artist.

“What will come next? I don’t know/ But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey/ They will study your art over time/ When they plan, I know that they always take you as an example,” sings Rauw. And in one of the most heartbreaking moments he laments, “I’ll finish our little house in case you feel like coming back/ Today I stop writing you, not loving you.”

Rauw and Rosalía met in person in 2019 — after months of messaging each other on social media — at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the Latin Grammys. It was love at first sight, the couple told Billboard for their cover story interview. Shortly after, on March 24, 2023, they revealed that they were engaged in the music video for “Beso,” one of the three songs included on their joint EP RR, released that same day.

Since the inception of their relationship, Rosalía and Rauw were each other’s biggest supporters on and off the stage. Rosalía sang backing vocals on “Dile a Él” from Rauw’s first album, Afrodisiaco (2020), as well as on “Corazón Despeinado” from Saturno (2022), while Rauw co-wrote some lyrics for Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning 2022 album, Motomami.

“I’m lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you’re there for me, independent of the careers,” said Rosalía, who had Rauw as a guest on her Coachella set in April where they performed “Beso” and “Vampiros” off RR. “For me, our relationship is first, and then there’s everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you’re my companion, and everything else comes second.”

Listen to “Hayami Hana” and read the lyrics of the song translated to English below:

In case we never talk again

And my favorite eyes don’t look at me again

I do this for when you want to remember

Of the crazy person who really loved you.

And I’m not going to make myself strong

I am not going to fake it

Everyone here knows that I’m gonna cry, I’m gonna miss you

Yes, there is nothing to hide here

But there are a couple things that I want to get off my chest.

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, they know s–t

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

They say they know, they know s–t

We’ve argued

I find it hard to express myself

All my shortcomings you already know

I also have to put up with your things

But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind.

And what a pity, couples no longer last

They last a little, there are few old people left

To tell us their little tricks

How can I see

All my life with you, the dawn?

And mami I don’t have the answer for this

But I loved both your qualities and defects equally

Everything gets harder with time

But not all people are prepared for this

And I don’t blame you, the life we ​​lead is not for everyone

The press, social media, peer pressures

Being away is more difficult, easier together

We work non-stop but to what extent

Being in our little camp is worth more than all the money and fame

To wake up and see you by my side

I don’t feel like getting out of bed

Hey, all my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco

Everyone knows that, that’s irrelevant

It’s that I can’t stop missing her sleeping in my arms

I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug

And if I had known that it was going to be the last one, I wouldn’t have let her go

Maybe now she would be by my side

Watching movies in tuck in bed

But this summer I had to be like the sun, alone

I may be many things, but never unfaithful

She always had the key to my cell

This was something else that is not in my power

My crystal girl, my paper boat

You disarmed and I tried to fix you

And although you went far away from me, I stayed

Now I’m not here but I want you to know that

You are stronger than you think

And I hope someday we can laugh at the past

There are no grudges here, this is not a complaint

If you have given me the best days

That’s why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma

I gave you everything and I would do it again

I will finish our little house in case you feel like coming back

Today I stop writing you, not loving you

How to forget your kisses after that nap?

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, they know s–t

Everybody knows, everybody knows

Everybody knows, everybody knows

They say they know, they know s–t

To finish

I know you’re going to be the best artist

It’s just that another like you I really don’t think exists

You are the most beautiful cover of all magazines

I would know even if I couldn’t see

If just by hearing your voice

The sea calms down from any torment

Thousands of people agree

I don’t say it because of this feeling

And from Los Angeles I knew it

She is my MOTOMAMI

What will come next? I don’t know

But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey

They will study your art over time

When they plan I know that they always take you as an example

And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt

Because only God chooses a few with that talent

You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, huh

You are medicine

You heal my heart

All those nights at home dancing to our song

And if life brings me together with you on another occasion

I won’t argue with fate’s reason

Once again I’m staying here without you

D–n, baby, I’m gonna miss you

I didn’t see this coming to an end, yeah

Once again I’m staying here without you

This time I’m not going to stop you

I say goodbye to you, have a great time, yeah

Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts

I say goodbye to you, have a great time

Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts

I say goodbye to you, have a great time

Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts

I say goodbye to you, have a great time

Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts

Oh-ah-ah-ah

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!

Hayami Hana!

Yeah, yeah