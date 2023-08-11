Rauw Alejandro Pens a Heart-Wrenching Love Letter to Rosalía in ‘Hayami Hana’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated Into English

Rauw Alejandro pours his heart out in his new song “Hayami Hana,” a love letter to Rosalía in which he opens up about how difficult their breakup has been for him and says that he never thought they would separate.
“We’ve argued, I find it hard to express myself/ All my shortcomings you already know/ I have to put up with your things too/ But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind,” sings the Puerto Rican star.
The track released on Thursday (August 10) — whose title in Japanese could be translated as “flower of rare beauty” — comes less than a month after the couple announced that they have ended their relationship after nearly four years together. Its moving lyrics evidence Rauw’s deep love and respect for his ex-fiancée, both as a person and as an artist.
“What will come next? I don’t know/ But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey/ They will study your art over time/ When they plan, I know that they always take you as an example,” sings Rauw. And in one of the most heartbreaking moments he laments, “I’ll finish our little house in case you feel like coming back/ Today I stop writing you, not loving you.”
Rauw and Rosalía met in person in 2019 — after months of messaging each other on social media — at a Las Vegas hotel lounge during the Latin Grammys. It was love at first sight, the couple told Billboard for their cover story interview. Shortly after, on March 24, 2023, they revealed that they were engaged in the music video for “Beso,” one of the three songs included on their joint EP RR, released that same day.
Since the inception of their relationship, Rosalía and Rauw were each other’s biggest supporters on and off the stage. Rosalía sang backing vocals on “Dile a Él” from Rauw’s first album, Afrodisiaco (2020), as well as on “Corazón Despeinado” from Saturno (2022), while Rauw co-wrote some lyrics for Rosalía’s “Chicken Teriyaki” from her Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning 2022 album, Motomami.
“I’m lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you’re there for me, independent of the careers,” said Rosalía, who had Rauw as a guest on her Coachella set in April where they performed “Beso” and “Vampiros” off RR. “For me, our relationship is first, and then there’s everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you’re my companion, and everything else comes second.”
Listen to “Hayami Hana” and read the lyrics of the song translated to English below:
In case we never talk again
And my favorite eyes don’t look at me again
I do this for when you want to remember
Of the crazy person who really loved you.
And I’m not going to make myself strong
I am not going to fake it
Everyone here knows that I’m gonna cry, I’m gonna miss you
Yes, there is nothing to hide here
But there are a couple things that I want to get off my chest.
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, they know s–t
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
They say they know, they know s–t
We’ve argued
I find it hard to express myself
All my shortcomings you already know
I also have to put up with your things
But the option of removing myself never crossed my mind.
And what a pity, couples no longer last
They last a little, there are few old people left
To tell us their little tricks
How can I see
All my life with you, the dawn?
And mami I don’t have the answer for this
But I loved both your qualities and defects equally
Everything gets harder with time
But not all people are prepared for this
And I don’t blame you, the life we lead is not for everyone
The press, social media, peer pressures
Being away is more difficult, easier together
We work non-stop but to what extent
Being in our little camp is worth more than all the money and fame
To wake up and see you by my side
I don’t feel like getting out of bed
Hey, all my songs are for you since Afrodisíaco
Everyone knows that, that’s irrelevant
It’s that I can’t stop missing her sleeping in my arms
I don’t know how to stop thinking about that last hug
And if I had known that it was going to be the last one, I wouldn’t have let her go
Maybe now she would be by my side
Watching movies in tuck in bed
But this summer I had to be like the sun, alone
I may be many things, but never unfaithful
She always had the key to my cell
This was something else that is not in my power
My crystal girl, my paper boat
You disarmed and I tried to fix you
And although you went far away from me, I stayed
Now I’m not here but I want you to know that
You are stronger than you think
And I hope someday we can laugh at the past
There are no grudges here, this is not a complaint
If you have given me the best days
That’s why I have your name tattooed on my belly, ma
I gave you everything and I would do it again
I will finish our little house in case you feel like coming back
Today I stop writing you, not loving you
How to forget your kisses after that nap?
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, they know s–t
Everybody knows, everybody knows
Everybody knows, everybody knows
They say they know, they know s–t
To finish
I know you’re going to be the best artist
It’s just that another like you I really don’t think exists
You are the most beautiful cover of all magazines
I would know even if I couldn’t see
If just by hearing your voice
The sea calms down from any torment
Thousands of people agree
I don’t say it because of this feeling
And from Los Angeles I knew it
She is my MOTOMAMI
What will come next? I don’t know
But I know that for you it will be all the Grammys, hey
They will study your art over time
When they plan I know that they always take you as an example
And even if they copy you, they will fail in the attempt
Because only God chooses a few with that talent
You are genuine, you are amazing, you are, you are pure joy, huh
You are medicine
You heal my heart
All those nights at home dancing to our song
And if life brings me together with you on another occasion
I won’t argue with fate’s reason
Once again I’m staying here without you
D–n, baby, I’m gonna miss you
I didn’t see this coming to an end, yeah
Once again I’m staying here without you
This time I’m not going to stop you
I say goodbye to you, have a great time, yeah
Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts
I say goodbye to you, have a great time
Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts
I say goodbye to you, have a great time
Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts
I say goodbye to you, have a great time
Oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, how it hurts
Oh-ah-ah-ah
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
Hayami Hana!
Yeah, yeah