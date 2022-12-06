Rauw Alejandro Announces 2023 ‘Saturno’ World Tour: ‘It’ll Be F—ing Crazy’

Nearly a month after dropping his third studio album Saturno, Rauw Alejandro announced his 2023 world tour on Tuesday (Dec. 6). Renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez will join the Puerto Rican artist on the trek.

Rauw shared the news in a nearly two-minute video on social media starring Spanish internet personality Ibai. Inspired by a Sci-fi film, Alejandro and the Jabba crew are seen on a mission to stop a catastrophic alien invasion from happening. Their best solution? Hitting the road.

The 2023 Saturno World Tour is set to kick off in February in the Dominican Republic, followed by soon-to-be-announced dates in Puerto Rico, the United States and Canada. The trek will then continue in Mexico, Central America and Europe throughout the summer before visiting his fans in South American countries in the fall.

“Don’t stay behind. It’ll be f—ing crazy!!!” the artist expressed on Instagram. “I love you! See you soon.” Jabba, who performed with Rauw at the 2022 Latin Grammys, is excited to be “ending the year with a big announcement.”

In Saturno, which includes the viral hits “Lokera,” “Punto 40,” “Dime Quien????,” and single “Lejos Del Cielo,” the ever-chameleonic singer steps away from his signature trap and perreo, and continues honing his art with a more experimental sound with old school hip-hop, ’80s and ’90s freestyle, and punk rock laced with otherworldly, innovative rhythms.

Marking his third studio album following Afrodisiaco (2020) and Vice Versa (2021), the 18-track set debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart-dated Nov. 26.

For more information on the 2023 Saturno World Tour, visit www.discvoersaturno.com. See Alejandro’s Instagram post below.