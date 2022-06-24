Daddy Yankee Manager Raphy Pina Commissioned a Docuseries That Ends With Him in Jail: Watch the Trailer

Music executive and producer Raphy Pina, who in May was sentenced to three years in prison, is sharing his story in a self-commissioned docuseries that ends with him in jail.

Titled Quién Es Raphy Pina? (Who Is Raphy Pina?), the series isn’t set to go live until July 4 on Pina Records’ YouTube account, according to a press release, but on Friday (June 24), the trailer to the project was released and includes footage of Pina and his family as he narrates his journey.

The minute-long preview starts with footage of FBI officers raiding one of Pina’s houses and then transitions to Pina at the courthouse. “My family has been with me through the good times and the bad,” he says. “Do you know Raphy Pina? I wil let you know who I am.” The trailer ends with Pina in a jail cell pretending to hold up a gun.

“Today, I stop counting days and start counting months,” Pina, who manages Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha, said in a statement. “On July 4, I will share with you a very special project that I have prepared. A personal relief because all these years I haven’t said anything, I’ve been working, taking in all the criticism. This series will be for all those who question who I am. You’ll know from my own words. From beginning to ‘my end,’ according to many.”

The docuseries comes on the heels of Pina’s three-year sentence for his illegal possession of firearms conviction. The 43-year-old veteran music executive and producer, who founded Pina Records in 1996, was sentenced May 24 after he was convicted by a jury of one count of possession of an automatic weapon and another count of possession of firearms by a person convicted of a felony.

Pina was indicted in August 2020, accused of possessing two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition despite the fact that he was barred from doing so because of his 2016 conviction on federal fraud and money laundering charges.