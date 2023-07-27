Ramón Vega & Christian Nodal Navigate Different Terrains & Emotions In ‘dEsANiMao’ Video: Watch

Even while being chased by dinosaurs, Ramón Vega and Christian Nodal can’t get the girl that broke their hearts out of their minds.

For their first collaboration “dEsANiMao :(,” the pair trade verses of heartbreak over a wistful pop tune. In the music video, premiering exclusively on Billboard, the two navigate different terrains, from the ice age to the Jurassic period, while they figure out how to deal with their newfound solitude.

“I’m tired of always being at fault, for you to leave and me going after you,” Vega sings. “I wish you had a mirror so you could see what you do wrong or a friend who would give you advice.” To which Nodal adds, “I’m discouraged, like the song says without your love I feel down/ I wish I was by your side but your pride has us separated.”

The song is the focus track from Vega’s first album PA Ti :), out Thursday (July 27). It’s the singer/songwriter’s second studio project following his 2021 EP La Nueva R. The 13-track set — which ranges from electro-techno to R&B, urbano and funk — features other previously released songs including “ITA :),” “BeSos aL vIEnTo :(” and “eScoRpiÓn :)” with Michelle Maciel.

“This album has been a long time coming and a tremendous labor of love,” Vega said about PA Ti :).

“I feel I am stepping into my own as an artist and my goal was to create music that felt authentic to me and my experiences. This album was transformational and cathartic for me in many ways and ultimately I hope people connect with it and enjoy listening to it.”

