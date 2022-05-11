Prince Royce’s Longest-Leading No. 1s on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay Chart

On his birthday (May 11), Prince Royce shared a set of Instagram photos in a bathrobe and simply captioned the post “TAURUS SZN” with cake and horoscope emojis, and the hashtag #511.

Over the years, the artist born Geoffrey Royce Rojas has carried his Caribbean roots in his music, giving bachata a modern twist as heard in many of his innovative collaborations such as “Adicto” with Marc Anthony, and “Déjà Vu” with Shakira. While taking the genre up a notch, he’s also placed a total of 21 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart.

His cover of Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me” earned him his first entry on the chart in 2010, “Carita de Inocente” spent more than 25 weeks at No. 1, and most recently, he captured another No. 1 with his 2021 single “Lao’ a Lao.”

“Every time one of my songs gets to No. 1, the overwhelming feeling is gratefulness,” he previously told Billboard.

In celebration of the urban-bachata crooner’s 33rd birthday, Billboard is highlighting all of his longest-leading No. 1 titles that spent six weeks or more at the top of the chart.

“Corazón sin Cara” peaked at No.1 on the chart dated Oct. 23, 2010, and spent 10 weeks

“Darte un Beso” peaked at No.1 on the chart dated Aug. 17, 2013, and spent seven weeks

“Deja vu” featuring Shakira peaked at No.1 on the chart dated April 4, 2017, and spent 11 weeks

“Adicto” featuring Marc Anthony peaked at No.1 on the chart dated Jan. 1, 2019, and spent seven weeks

“Carita de Inocente” peaked at No.1 on the chart dated March 28, 2020, and spent 29 weeks

“Loteria” peaked at No.1 on the chart dated Oct. 24, 2020, and spent 10 weeks

“Si Supieras” peaked at No.1 on the chart dated June 05, 2021, and spent six weeks