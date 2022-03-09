Prince Royce & Emeraude Toubia Divorce After Three Years of Marriage: ‘We Are At Peace’

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia attend the Prime Video red carpet premiere for new rom-com holiday series "With Love" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2021 in Hollywood, Calif.

Prince Royce and Emeraude Toubia have decided to part ways after a 10-year relationship, Billboard confirmed on Wednesday (March 9).

The Dominican bachata crooner and Mexican-Lebanese actress officially tied the knot in spring of 2019 at an intimate and ultra-private ceremony in Mexico after eight years of dating. “With sadness, but much love and respect for one another, we have decided to divorce,” the former couple expressed in a joint statement provided to Billboard.

“While the end of a relationship is never easy, we are at peace with our mutual decision and grateful for the life and love we shared for the last ten years. To our friends and families, including our fans, please know that we are together in this difficult decision and that there is no need whatsoever to take sides.”

Royce, a two-time nominee at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards for favorite tropical artist and favorite tropical song with “Lao’ a Lao,'” is currently making the rounds with his Maria Becerra-assisted track “Te Espero,” which smoothly interpolates Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms.”

Toubia, on the other hand, officially turned 33 on March 1 and in celebration of Women’s History Month has partnered with the all-women charities National Latina Institute and Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support.

“We appreciate your support as we begin this next chapter of our lives and we wish each other only the very best in all future endeavors,” the statement expressed. “Thank you, in advance, for respecting our privacy, during this difficult time. Emeraude & Royce”