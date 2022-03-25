Prince Royce Announces ‘Greatest Hits’ Tour: See the Dates & Venues

Calling all Prince Royce fans! The bachata star has unveiled an upcoming 11-date “greatest hits” trek dubbed the Classic Tour, where Royce will not only serenade fans with the songs that have catapulted his career, but also celebrate his decade-long trajectory.

Explore Explore Prince Royce See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am thrilled to be able to share the Classic Tour with all of my fans who have been there for me unconditionally since the very beginning of my career,” the 32-year-old artist said in a statement. “I am still here thanks to you all and this tour is for you. I’m filled with gratefulness.”

Produced by Loud and Live, the 11-date tour will kick off Sept. 16 in Miami and take Royce across the U.S., visiting major markets such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Santa Barbara, Calif., in October. This will be the singer-songwriter’s first tour since the pandemic shutdown, which halted his Alter Ego Tour in March 2020.

Most recently, Royce and Maria Becerra scored a top 10 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart thanks to their collab “Te Espero.” For the Argentine artist, the track marked her first top 10 on the tally. Meanwhile, for Royce, it added a 30th top 10 his Tropical Airplay chart account.

The romantic bachata samples British rock band Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died in Your Arms” — a No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit in 1987 — and was produced by D’lesly “Dice” Lora and Royce, and written by Royce alongside Becerra, Nelsen and Bobby Sierra.

Here is the complete list of dates and venues for Royce’s “Classic Tour”: