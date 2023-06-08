Which Latin LGBTQ Artist Do You Have on Repeat this Pride Month? Vote!

With Pride Month in full swing, Billboard is asking its readers to vote for which Latin LGBTQ artist they currently have on repeat. The fan-based poll consists of the 11 artists that were included in our “LGBTQ Artists We’re Obsessed With” list published on June 1st.

Explore Explore Anitta See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

At the top of the poll is Anitta, the Brazilian LGBTQ icon who openly discussed her bisexual identity in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I kissed a girl before I kissed a guy. I only told my mom after I kissed a guy, because … I didn’t know how to feel. I thought there was something wrong with me for wanting to kiss a guy and a girl. But my mom just said, ’So what?’” she said.

Grupo Firme’s Jhonny Caz, who’s openly gay and proposed to his boyfriend onstage at one of the band’s concerts in 2021, previously told Billboard: “You can go to one of our concerts and see rainbow flags, trans flags — something you’ve never seen at any other regional Mexican concerts. It’s a message to the industry that no matter how you want to live your life and how you express yourself, we all enjoy music the same way.”

Also on the list is Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano, a leading voice in the Latin queer and trans artists movement, who previously told Billboard, that there’s still work to do to create respect for queer artists in Latin music.

Additionally, the poll includes a new generation of trailblazers such as Ptazeta, Raymix, Nicole Zignago, and Young Miko, to name a few.

Which artist do you have on repeat? Vote below!